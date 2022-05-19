What's new

Is Establishment trying to Arrest Imran Khan? - People start camping at Imran Khan's residence at Bani Gala

Catalystic

May 17, 2022
Are some power corridors trying to start chaos/anarchy/civil-war ??

If they try to arrest him things can quickly spiral out of control
I don’t want martial law undet Bajwa at all…..some patriotic brave lionheart general sure, but never bajwa and his traitors
 
Imran Khan and PTI likes to portray themselves as if they are the Abraham Lincoln, Erdogan and Mahathir Mohammad of modern Pakistan.

In reality, performance wise Imran Khan’s 3.5 years were an average and the only legitimate reason to see them back in power is that they were not allowed to complete 5 years which is the new normal in democratic Pakistan.

I also acknowledge the fact that it takes time to change everything and 3.5 years is practically not enough but then it was the PTI government making false promises of visible change in 90 days that we failed to see after 1280 days.

The same thing PML-N have been doing in the past. They promised to build bullet train from Karachi to Lahore if they win elections in 2013 and I was taking on this forum that it’s just a false promise due to cost of the project but Nawaz Sharif at least made it clear after he came to power that he didn’t know (lied of course) that the cost of such project is about 70 billion USD and our economy cannot afford it. I don’t know why our politicians make such promises as most Pakistanis understand it’s nothing more than false promises.
 

