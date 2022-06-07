Is EdTech Reshaping Pakistan's Educational Landscape? Ft. Fahad Tanveer ​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Fahad Tanveer. Where has Fahad previously worked? What has Fahad’s Journey been like? How did he end up at LUMS and how did it go? Economics Vs. Development economics? How does this mix with political science? What did he do post-graduation? What was Fahad’s first business and how did he manage to do it? How was his MBA experience? Why should one do an MBA? The LUMS to Harvard journey and Fahad’s first job. Economics Vs. Finance? How was it like joining Telenor Easypaisa? Why did he end up moving to Nestle? What is PNL? What was it like working for Milo? Why did he leave it? Why did he choose to support his wife at the time? What program did he choose to do? When and why did he do his second masters? Where did they get the thought to start Edkasa? How did they figure out the problem? What solution did they find and how was it implemented? How and why did they scale it? Why should one pick Edkasa? Is change in the mode of assessment impacting them? How does tech evolve and how can it be made better? What will make a difference? How does he see Edkasa and Pakistan 30 years from now? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Fahad Tanveer

00:49 Where has Fahad previously worked?

01:14 Fahad’s Journey!

02:35 How did he end up at LUMS and how did it go?

06:06 Economics Vs. Development economics

07:27 How does this mix with political science?

08:09 What happened post-graduation?

08:50 Fahad’s first business

11:05 How did he manage it so well?

13:16 How was his MBA experience?

14:06 Why should one do an MBA?

17:46 The LUMS to Harvard journey!

19:10 Fahad’s first job

21:51 Joining ICI Pakistan

23:54 Economics Vs. Finance

24:30 Joining Easypaisa and how did it go?

27:20 Why did he end up moving to Nestle?

28:44 What is PNL?

29:34 How was it like working for Milo?

32:25 Why did he leave it?

32:50 Why did he choose to support his wife at the time?

41:21 What program did he choose to do?

42:50 Second Masters: Behavioral Finance

45:40 Where did they get the thought to start Edkasa?

48:57 What is Edkasa?

52:12 How did they figure out the problem?

55:37 What solution did they find and how was it implemented?

59:21 How and why did they scale it?

1:02:27 Building a platform for science syllabus

1:03:29 Why should one pick Edkasa?

1:06:32 Is change in the mode of assessment impacting them?

1:12:02 How do we go from add-on to alternate?

1:27:16 How does tech evolve and how can it be made better?

1:35:21 What will make a difference?

1:41:11 Challenges of working with the government?

1:42:41 How does he see Edkasa and Pakistan 30 years from now?