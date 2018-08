Well, My personal opinion and suggestion will sound extreme because I believe that we have to take radical measures to cure the disease. But if you want homeopathic treatment then restrict Parliamentarians to legislation and monitoring only (no development funds), administration should go to local bodies and separate executive authority where Prime Minister/President and Chief Minister must be directly elected so that he/she don't have to oblige parliamentarians and compromise on his/agenda, PM/President & CM's choice for his team (Ministers) must not be restricted to elected members only.

Click to expand...