Is democracy a failed concept for non-developed countries?

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
Democracy seems to breed the most corrupt leadersin non developed countries...Democracy works once a country is already rich or has access to near infinite resources (America in 1776 with free labour and free land)

Democracy failed to give India or Pakistan the promised prosperity..While China stole a march on us...Gentle guiding hand of patriotic authoratarian regimes seems to be the best for dirt poor countries of South Asia...too much energy, attention, resources are lost in the election cycle..not to mention the corruption it engenders...

Why do I say this?..Because after a long time, both India and Pakistan have true patriots at the top post...Giving them extended mandates of around 10-15 years would be beneficial for both countries
 
