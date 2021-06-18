Is current so call global IC shortage a premeditation to bail out Intel as well as forcing East Asian fab to relocate to US?

I feel this global IC shortage extremely fishy.
1. No shortage of all Intel CPU. The real acute shortage is Zen 3 AMD mobile CPU.
2. Shortly after announcing IC shortage, IC convene a conference whereby TSMC and Samsung were asked transfer their most high end technology to USA, by means of setting up most advance fab within USA.
