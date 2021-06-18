What's new

Is current so call global IC shortage a premeditation to bail out Intel as well as forcing East Asian fab to relocate to US?

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,240
-17
3,663
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
I feel this global IC shortage extremely fishy.

1. No shortage of all Intel CPU. The real acute shortage is Zen 3 AMD mobile CPU.
2. Shortly after announcing IC shortage, IC convene a conference whereby TSMC and Samsung were asked transfer their most high end technology to USA, by means of setting up most advance fab within USA.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 13, 2020
60
0
30
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Demand and Supply. Most Fabs are in Taiwan and there's a massive drought in Taiwan currently.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,240
-17
3,663
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
I found very strange when I almost cannot find any Zen 3 mobile processors, meanwhile Zen 3 desktop can still be easily procured.

And right now ALL IC vendors are having slightly longer latency for delivery, even though they are using 28nm or probably even more earlier technologies.

It is like all 28nm fab got burn down also.

28nm fabs are all over the world.

That is NOT possible.
 
Old School

Old School

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2010
2,623
1
3,348
Intel has a very hard time ahead once ARM processors become the norm for the general purpose. They only bought some time before becoming obsolete. China is the future of new generation ARM processors.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom