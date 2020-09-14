What's new

Is CPEC game changer for Pakistan?

MJunaid909

Sep 16, 2020
induswatch.com

Is CPEC a game-changer for Pakistan? - Indus Watch

CPEC is considered as a game-changer opportunity for Pakistan. It will increase the GDP of Pakistani by 14%, and help China in reducing imports and exports by more than half.
According to this article, Pakistan can raise GDP per capita at around $ 5000 currently around $1500 dollars more or less. According to the UN, Pakistan's population will be around 400 million around 2040, with a massive population and limited resources if Pakistan can achieve a per capita income of $5000, I think it's a very job is don. isn't it?
 
