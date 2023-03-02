Is communism really evil?

Westerners say Russia is a fake democratic country. They may never ask themselves another question: Was Soviet Union a real communism country? All the bad labels westerners attached to communism, like cruel dictators, backwardness, no freedom, do these labels belong to communism? Or they are just the outputs of Russian culture? Wasn’t Russia same in Czars age? Or even worse? Soviet Union ruined communism's reputation. For sure.



Other communism countries, like China, Eastern European countries, Vietnam, N.Korea, were unfortunately heavily influenced by Russian style communism. Which led to many disasters. As Chinese I don’t want to blame Mao’s mistakes because Soviet Union was the only communism sample to learn and copy for China at that time. All the “Russia’s model is bad” criticisms are hindsight. In fact at Mao’s time Soviet Union looked like a very successful sample for backward countries.



After getting rid of Russian culture influence, communism in China appears in different manners. Good governance, no persecution, wealthy and innovative society. Many people still mentally stay in cold war age. They believe commies have never changed. I tell you how commies have changed. Before the pandemic, every year there were millions of tourists from mainland China to visit Taiwan. Commie’s haters, out of their stereotype, believe Taiwan to Mainland China is like West Germany to East Germany, South Korea to North Korea. In reality none of millions of tourists defected to Taiwan. Another example, democratic Mongolia's GDP is only 1/20 of commie Inner Mongolia. I believe if there were no technology sanctions and high end products sanctions from west world(Sanctions to China have existed since communism China was established), mainland China has defeated Taiwan, S.Korea, Japan in economy long ago. Maybe even US is not the No.1 economy now. Westerners like to humiliate China by showing the income gap with its neighbours. They never mentioned it's not a fair competition in the first place.



You can’t say communism is evil if it can lead a backward country to such successful path. Even the failed Soviet Union can still be called as a miracle. Communism is more like a bless for China.



What about freedom? For me, I never think western style excessive freedom is a good thing. It brings nothing but chaos. I never understand why every one in a democratic society believes they are smart enough to lecture on politics while most of them could only got “B”s when they were in school. In this matter, China’s communism way is more reasonable: Filtering all nonsense noise, making policies and plans by most intelligent and experienced people. It doesn’t mean the CPC doesn’t care about public opinions. CPC always responses to public opinions as long as they are reasonable and practicable. China’s success is for good reasons.



By the way, I heard US is planning to ban Tiktok. Now, have Americans felt the pain how CPC felt when it decided to set firewall to not friendly US? China has not launched propaganda war yet, like US did to China long before. How many bad labels left for evil commies now?​