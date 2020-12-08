What's new

Is China winning the quantum computer war?

China has more total patents across the full spectrum of quantum technology, but US companies have a dramatic lead in quantum computing patents.

And of course, China has a more sophisticated quantum network and now claims the top two quantum computers.

“It’s such a new problem for the US to be facing,” says Mitch Ambrose, a science policy analyst at the American Institute of Physics.

“It was ahead for so long, and in so many areas, that it hasn’t really had to do much thinking about what it means to be behind.”

Is China winning the quantum computer war?

A team in China recently demonstrated that it has the world’s most powerful quantum computer, leapfrogging the previous record holder, Google. Jian-Wei Pan at the University of Science and Tec…
Examine Chinese research output over the past two years, and you’ll see that President Xi’s quantum push is working.

In December 2018, President Trump signed H.R. 6227 to fund the National Quantum Initiative Act (NQI). The law authorizes US$1.2 billion to be invested in quantum information science over five years.

A few days after the executive order was signed, the Department of Energy announced US$80 million in funding for quantum research.

Although these are positive actions, they are small compared to the enormous investments being made in quantum research by the Chinese.

We are witnessing a quantum battle that will be fought in research labs by brains instead of guns, and by scientists instead of soldiers. Moreover, the critical ammunition for this battle is research funding.

“The Chinese government is thinking about science technology very seriously, probably more than the US administration” Wang says.

“No one else will pick up the tab.”
A team in China has demonstrated that it has the world's most powerful quantum computer, leapfrogging the previous record holder, Google.
 
