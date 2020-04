Partly true. But China IS a developing country. It's just extremely different from other developing countries because of its size, culture and organization.



The problem is that China is huge. So while it is TECHNICALLY a developing country, the regions that could be considered on par with a developed country, already has a population equivalent to that of the United States. If you look at the aggregate however, I would say China is generally middling 2nd world tier.

Click to expand...