Is China ready for aircraft carrier No 4? Talk swirls over stealth fighter jets at PLA naval base ​

Satellites spot FC-31 stealth fighters lined up next to J-15 carrier-based fighter jets at Liaoning naval airbase

Joint appearance could indicate preparations for a fourth PLA aircraft carrier, say experts

The dark grey livery of the two FC-31s identified them as stealth warplanes. Photo: Twitter

