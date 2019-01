Greetings And Over 9000 Years of Xi Rule!I was having a conversation with our resident Densha-Otaku (not to be confused with Densha-Otoko!) @Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA about how a guy with Bachelors Degree can get "Permanent Residence" of a certain Province.He tutored me about China's great Hook-You system and how it keeps their cities clean for Foreigners and Party leadership alike. Never mind the pesky little poor labourers who have to live in rural areas. You can't see them from your high rise. And thats a good thing (TM)So it makes me think, how come Chinese consider their "political entity" called People's Republic of China as a single Country of which they are citizens while in reality they only have a Chinese passport and they are actually "hooked-you" a particular province?I mean the way our resident Train-Enthusiast portrayed was such that it is considered a news that some CHINESE dude can now MOVE and LIVE and GET SOCIAL BENEFITS of living in a province WITHIN CHINA!The closest this comes to something that I know is Quebec, but then Quebec has threatened us enough times about separating from "Canadian Mainland". I am sure "One China" has a better explanation.I thought this residence thing come as a natural right, right? Can some great mind from Panda-Land elucidate that how come Chinese reconcile this entire mess with their one china image? I mean are you guy Chinese or Hooked-You Yunnanese.Oh and I didn't utter the T-word. Or H-Word.