Is China erasing the Hui Muslim identity?

totally

And these are not Uighur Muslims!Hui Muslims are ethnic Hans, so this narrative that the Chinese Kuffar are only acting against Uighurs and not against Muslims in general is a pure lie!!!Just imagine Israeli Kuffar destroying Palestinian mosques and making them look like synagoges, what an outrage this would cause....Or Hindu Kuffar destroying Kashmiri mosques and making them look like Hindu temples, how Pakistanis would go nuts....But if Chinese Kuffar do this oppression to Hui Muslims (and not just to Uighur Muslims!!!)....nothing, just pure silence...."Patriotism is a part of faith"....WHAT?!! Since when??!A marxism banner inside a mosque....unbelievable!!! Just imagine Israeli or Hindu Kuffar doing such things....Well, it is clear that Muslim governments will not protest, but also the Muslim masses couldn't care less about the Muslim oppression (not just Uighur oppression!) in China, yet barking 24/7 about how Muslims are mistreated in the West