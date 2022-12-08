What's new

Is China actually safe?|| How safe for Indians to live and work in China?

Last time I was in Shenzhen, I saw a lot of Indians in the metros. I think they were related to the tech industry, maybe some were involved with the hardware trade, some may have worked as software engineers, etc.
 
He mentioned an interesting point in the video that it's extremely rare to see people get physical in a fight. In China the law is if people get into a physical fight, no matter who started and what's the cause, the winner must pay the loser big money to have the case settled, and it's the loser's right to dictate the sum of the compensation, so when getting into a fight in China, you better lose.

This is why china is great.
 
We are not irrational people, you won't see or hear in real China the things you hear and see in PDF and we are not entertaining Indians, we just treat all foreigners the same way, many Japanese live in China, they also never have any problems with the locals. we Chinese set politics and real life seperate.
 
Noted. Be a beta pussy in China and you will be rewarded for getting your *** beat.
 
If that is true, then why, after Galwan Clash, the winners were not jailed and why the losers were not hospitalized. It happened in China.😛😛😛
 

