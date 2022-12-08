beijingwalker
Is China actually safe?|| How safe for Indians to live and work in China?
This is why china is great.He mentioned an interesting point in the video that it's extremely rarely to see people get physical in a fight. In China the law is if people get into a physical fight, no matter who started and for what's the cause, the winner must pay the loser big money to have the case settled, and it's the loser's right to dictate the sum of the compensation, so when getting into a fight in China, you better lose.
We are not irrational people, you won't see or hear in real China the things you hear and see in PDF and we are not entertaining Indians, we just treat all foreigners the same way, many Japanese live in China, they also never have any problems with the locals. we Chinese set politics and real life seperate.The question should be:
Are Chinese safe with Indians around them in China.
China should kick out all Indians out of China.
I do not understand why China is entertaining the Indians.
He mentioned an interesting point in the video that it's extremely rare to see people get physical in a fight. In China the law is if people get into a physical fight, no matter who started and for what's the cause, the winner must pay the loser big money to have the case settled, and it's the loser's right to dictate the sum of the compensation, so when getting into a fight in China, you better lose.
