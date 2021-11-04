Is China a really good friend of Pakistan? Excellent analysis

Pak-China Relations date from 1950/51, when Pakistan became the first Muslim country & third non-communist state to recognise the People Republic of China (PRC). Over the next seven decades, this relationship has weathered regional wars, global changes and technology shifts. Both countries shared a strategic vision that lead to military and nuclear cooperation, missile defence programs, creation of KKH (highest paved highway in the world) Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Kamra Complex, JF-17 planes, Al Khalid Tanks and Free Trade Agreements in 200 and 2019 (FTA-2). China is in process of investing more than the US $ 60 billion in the form of CPEC across Pakistan that has helped Pakistan improve its road networks, logistics and industrial parks. Yet, there over the last three-four years, there is a growing feeling that China, being a strategic partner, should have done more to bail out Pakistan from its economic crisis which is mostly made up of US pressures to abandon China and accept India as a regional hegemon. Moeed Pirzada looks at the historic relationship between Pakistan and China, CPEC, and attempts to make sense of Pakistani disappointment and explains what has changed over the past three decades.