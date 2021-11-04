Is China a really good friend of Pakistan? Excellent analysis

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 5,492
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
New Recruit
why, I always like his videos especially compared to a lot of other braindead "journalists"I find his videos very difficult to follow - any one seen it? Any thoughts on what he "said" ?
No country is another country’s “friend”. It’s all about interests. If tomorrow our interests go against Chinese interests than they’ll be our biggest enemy
There are 1.5 billion Chinese. What can Pakistani do which the Chinese cannot do? The Chinese you have working here are here because they have skills or the money to invest that Pakistani do not have.sorry but some are bitter truths that are need to be addressed in future , ....
1) no jobs for pakistanis in china
2) only bussiness /education related visas for us.
3)strict tourism related visas for pakistanis.
4) chinese living all over defence etc other places in pakistan+ bussiness related investments by chinese on agricultural lands of punjab , but nothing for pakistanis.
5) in every major developmental project (70 % chinese labour works) in pakistan.
no one want pakistanis and south asians to flood their country . if china give visa free or even e via pakistanis will flood china and abuse it all the ways . and then pakistani jihadis/ tablighis /criminals / drugs dealers/weapons dealers/useless youth /will make them sick with in three months . pakistanis will also use china to enter other countries like korea japan russia etc lets accept the truth .sorry but some are bitter truths that are need to be addressed in future , ....
1) no jobs for pakistanis in china
2) only bussiness /education related visas for us.
3)strict tourism related visas for pakistanis.
4) chinese living all over defence etc other places in pakistan+ bussiness related investments by chinese on agricultural lands of punjab , but nothing for pakistanis.
5) in every major developmental project (70 % chinese labour works) in pakistan.
are you just gonna mouth-off or provide some stats ?sorry but some are bitter truths that are need to be addressed in future , ....
1) no jobs for pakistanis in china
2) only bussiness /education related visas for us.
3)strict tourism related visas for pakistanis.
4) chinese living all over defence etc other places in pakistan+ bussiness related investments by chinese on agricultural lands of punjab , but nothing for pakistanis.
5) in every major developmental project (70 % Chinese labor works) in pakistan.
what crazy country would want millions of talis and ashiqan e fassad roaming on their streets?3)strict tourism related visas for Pakistanis.
these 2 are the most essential needs of Pakistan2) only bussiness /education related visas for us.
where would you like them to live? in mohallah taliban or mohallah e ashiqan e rizvi?4) chinese living all over defence etc other places in pakistan.
who is stopping Pakistanis from investing in Pakistan?bussiness related investments by chinese on agricultural lands of punjab , but nothing for pakistanis.
so very untrue unless you mean at the very top they should put illiterate morons not even good enough to be laborers. education, training then, otherwise look at what illiterate morons in bureaucracy, justice system and Parliament have done to Pakistan over past 30+ years5) in every major developmental project (70 % Chinese labor works) in pakistan.
u know what i saw many pakistanis working underground while getting education in china, they are teaching "english" to their children , my point is there isnt much happening in 'civilian' domain in...militarily yes....There are 1.5 billion Chinese. What can Pakistani do which the Chinese cannot do? The Chinese you have working here are here because they have skills or the money to invest that Pakistani do not have.
This is the whole point Dr Pirzada is making, we have no value in our workforce, in our business community. He phrased it really well... "if i went into a business partnership with Bill Gates, what do I really bring to the table?"
What do you expect from Chinese? Is it in their national interest to hire Pakistani workers when they have an abundance of their own trained workers? Is it in their national interest to give lax visa's to Pakistanis, a nation that even loses olympic athletes to visa fraud?
You are 100% correct, but we don't do any of that. In the video Dr Pirzada says this. He says Pakistani govts have failed to negociate a good deal for Pakistan anywhere.u know what i saw many pakistanis working underground while getting education in china, they are teaching "english" to their children , my point is there isnt much happening in 'civilian' domain in...militarily yes....
we can promote our food
we can promote of our culture
we are buying their stuff more exporting less.
we can help them in medicine(its the biggest market ,most populous country )
u know what they are lacking something big here....american built their narrative or emotional backing by ivigorating into cultures of almost many countries ...they have crossed the language barrier of those countries by introducing their own language , a major thing chinese unabled to do all these years.
This guy is one of the few more decent analyst out there. Most of the others thrive on conspiracy theories and creating paranoia.