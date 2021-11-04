What's new

Is China a really good friend of Pakistan? Excellent analysis

Pak-China Relations date from 1950/51, when Pakistan became the first Muslim country & third non-communist state to recognise the People Republic of China (PRC). Over the next seven decades, this relationship has weathered regional wars, global changes and technology shifts. Both countries shared a strategic vision that lead to military and nuclear cooperation, missile defence programs, creation of KKH (highest paved highway in the world) Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Kamra Complex, JF-17 planes, Al Khalid Tanks and Free Trade Agreements in 200 and 2019 (FTA-2). China is in process of investing more than the US $ 60 billion in the form of CPEC across Pakistan that has helped Pakistan improve its road networks, logistics and industrial parks. Yet, there over the last three-four years, there is a growing feeling that China, being a strategic partner, should have done more to bail out Pakistan from its economic crisis which is mostly made up of US pressures to abandon China and accept India as a regional hegemon. Moeed Pirzada looks at the historic relationship between Pakistan and China, CPEC, and attempts to make sense of Pakistani disappointment and explains what has changed over the past three decades.
 
His point is that Pakistan has failed to develop itself and failed to take advantage of its opportunities. Pakistan/China relationship is long founded and has mutual strategic benefit, but Pakistan has failed to take the economic opportunity because it has not prepared itself to do so. He says this is not limited to just out relationship with China.
 
sorry but some are bitter truths that are need to be addressed in future , ....
1) no jobs for pakistanis in china
2) only bussiness /education related visas for us.
3)strict tourism related visas for pakistanis.
4) chinese living all over defence etc other places in pakistan+ bussiness related investments by chinese on agricultural lands of punjab , but nothing for pakistanis.
5) in every major developmental project (70 % chinese labour works) in pakistan.
 
There are 1.5 billion Chinese. What can Pakistani do which the Chinese cannot do? The Chinese you have working here are here because they have skills or the money to invest that Pakistani do not have.

This is the whole point Dr Pirzada is making, we have no value in our workforce, in our business community. He phrased it really well... "if i went into a business partnership with Bill Gates, what do I really bring to the table?"

What do you expect from Chinese? Is it in their national interest to hire Pakistani workers when they have an abundance of their own trained workers? Is it in their national interest to give lax visa's to Pakistanis, a nation that even loses olympic athletes to visa fraud?
 
no one want pakistanis and south asians to flood their country . if china give visa free or even e via pakistanis will flood china and abuse it all the ways . and then pakistani jihadis/ tablighis /criminals / drugs dealers/weapons dealers/useless youth /will make them sick with in three months . pakistanis will also use china to enter other countries like korea japan russia etc lets accept the truth .
 
are you just gonna mouth-off or provide some stats ?
what crazy country would want millions of talis and ashiqan e fassad roaming on their streets?
these 2 are the most essential needs of Pakistan
where would you like them to live? in mohallah taliban or mohallah e ashiqan e rizvi?

until the concept of gated communities came about the jehadi filth were making a sport of murdering Ismaeli Muslims, then Ahmadis, now recently they started on the Chinese
who is stopping Pakistanis from investing in Pakistan?


so very untrue unless you mean at the very top they should put illiterate morons not even good enough to be laborers. education, training then, otherwise look at what illiterate morons in bureaucracy, justice system and Parliament have done to Pakistan over past 30+ years
 
u know what i saw many pakistanis working underground while getting education in china, they are teaching "english" to their children , my point is there isnt much happening in 'civilian' domain in...militarily yes....
we can promote our food
we can promote of our culture
we are buying their stuff more exporting less.
we can help them in medicine(its the biggest market ,most populous country )

u know what they are lacking something big here....american built their narrative or emotional backing by ivigorating into cultures of almost many countries ...they have crossed the language barrier of those countries by introducing their own language , a major thing chinese unabled to do all these years.
 
You are 100% correct, but we don't do any of that. In the video Dr Pirzada says this. He says Pakistani govts have failed to negociate a good deal for Pakistan anywhere.

He gave the example of our relationship with Japan. Toyota, Honda, Suzuki dominate our car industry for 40+ years. Yet to this day not a single part is built in Pakistan.
 
