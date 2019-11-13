Is caste sentiment part of reasons of India's hostile to China?

I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.
I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.
Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.
Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.