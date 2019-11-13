What's new

Is caste sentiment part of reasons of India's hostile to China?

I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
You don't know what you want to say. Typical delusional post.
 
India will blame every neighbor for the misfortune. Their politics election always needs a scapegoat, either Pakistan, or China, or Bangladesh, or whatever.
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
take guidance from your team leader to pick some meaningful topic , otherwise you will not get your 50 cents for this post .:D
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
Indian minds are hardwired differently...

They are servile and docile...but acts brave and aggressive.

Indian are inferiority complex stricken and so they behave with superiority delusions...so as to act superior.

As for China, India still couldn't come out of the hangover of brutal defeat in 1962 war.

As for acting superior with inferiority complex, it is due to a 1000 year rule of Muslims and Britishers combined, ironic that they bootlick the former white masters who looted her and hate the former Muslim masters who built India as one of the richest entity. They blame Muslims for the demise of Hindutva and vedic Hindustan.

Caste in one reason....Brahmin high castes(just 3% of the population) wants to control, suppress and use and abuse the rest of Indians to their advantage.


This is another valid reason....more plausible, adds up here(Shhhh. Brahmins knew it).

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

www.ndtv.com

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

At least 90 percent of Indians are "idiots" who can easily be misled by mischievous elements in the name of religion, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Markandey Katju claimed today.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Indian minds are hardwired differently...

They are servile and docile...but acts brave.

Indian are inferiority complex stricken and so they behave with superiority delusions...so as to act superior.

As for China, India still couldn't come out of the hangover of brutal defeat in 1962 war.

As for acting superior with inferiority complex, it is due to a 1000 year rule of Muslims and Britishers combined, ironic that they bootlick the former white masters who looted her and hate the former Muslim masters who build India as one of the richest.

Caste in one reason....Brahmin wants to control, suppress and use and abuse the rest of Indians for their advantage.


This is another valid reason....more plausible.

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

www.ndtv.com

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

At least 90 percent of Indians are "idiots" who can easily be misled by mischievous elements in the name of religion, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Markandey Katju claimed today.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
pakistanis are still to get over from 1971 experience, life after being foot soldiers of america then forced to become slave of china had been very difficult , pakistan is facing all types of backlash resulting from extreme islam of mulla and madarsa which are residue of afghan jehad . taliban threat is looming large because pakistan supported talibans against legitimate afghan government.
 
pakistanis are still to get over from 1971 experience, life after being foot soldiers of america then forced to become slave of china had been very difficult , pakistan is facing all types of backlash resulting from extreme islam of mulla and madarsa which are residue of afghan jehad . taliban threat is looming large because pakistan supported talibans against legitimate afghan government.
Triggered a raw nerve...everything I wrote is truth.

BTW aren't you a sarkari Muslim of India, bootlicking the masters, afraid of lynching or branded as a traitor.

Jinnah was so right, Muslims in India have to prove their loyalty to India, for the rest of their lives.

1622904026777.png
 
Triggered a raw nerve...everything I wrote is truth.

BTW aren't you a sarkari Muslim of India, bootlicking the masters, afraid of lynching or branded as a traitor.

Jinnah was so right, Muslims in India have to prove their loyalty to India, for the rest of their lives.

View attachment 750802
patriotic indian muslim is sarkari muslim, but still far far better than muhajir hated in own country, they want to throw you back to bihar and uttar pradesh :D

i know what happened to bangali muslims who went with jinnah to pakistan , thankfully they got themselves separate from your nation after giving a lot of sacrifice . you must be in knowledge of how muhajirs are struggling. they are still trying to prove loyalty to pakistan . but punjabis want to send them to bihar .
 
Triggered a raw nerve...everything I wrote is truth.

BTW aren't you a sarkari Muslim of India, bootlicking the masters, afraid of lynching or branded as a traitor.

Jinnah was so right, Muslims in India have to prove their loyalty to India, for the rest of their lives.

View attachment 750802
Jinnah is right. The Muslim live in India have to act more aggressively against Pakistan, otherwise Hindutva will slur them that they are anti-nationalists.
 
i know what happened to bangali muslims who went with jinnah to pakistan , thankfully they got themselves separate from your nation after giving a lot of sacrifice . you must be in knowledge of how muhajirs are struggling. they are still trying to prove loyalty to pakistan . but punjabis want to send them to bihar .
Now its too late for any redemption or any introspection of not supporting the independence, you can live in India as a second class citizen, at the mercy of Hindutvadis and at their whims and fancy.

And as a mandatory duty to prove the loyalty to India, you can demonize, bash Pakistan at the fullest, doesn't makes any difference here, to Pakistan.

Your plight will remain same or worsens in coming days...
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
You know the best people to ask would be the Chinese who are living peacefully as refugees in India. They can explain it to you in a much better manner.

I am attaching contact details for your reference.

Secretary
Department of Information & International Relations
Central Tibetan Administration
Dharamshala – 176215 H.P., India

Tel: +91-1892-222457, 222510
Fax: +91-1892-224957
E-mail: diir@tibet.net
 
Nothing to do with the west or religion-caste. China is seen as an enemy since 1962, India even cut off diplomatic relation for almost 2 decades. The reason India joined the west today is simply to counter a much stronger China which India could no longer deter on its own.

Chinese media painting India as sucking up to the west is merely a tactic to sway India away from the west. Simple-minded Chinese literally took every words without any critical thinking. India doesn't worship the west any more than China. In fact, BJP/RSS Hindutva policy totally contradict western democratic values. It's purely Realpolitik.
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
Nope, far from hating China , Indian's actually love China!

Beat India in a war and they will open temples all across India worshipping Xi Jinping.

Beat India in a few wars and they will open Grand temples worshipping Mao.

Why Do you think Modi G is now called Modi Xi after Ladakh ?
 
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
Yes it is caste system. Traditionally many upper caste indians are used to looking at chinese as inferior race and have a worshipful attitude to whites. In their minds they are number 2 race in the world so hate it when they see chinese overtake them.
 
