Is caste sentiment part of reasons of India's hostile to China?

kankan326 said: I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.



I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.



Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end. Click to expand...

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju At least 90 percent of Indians are "idiots" who can easily be misled by mischievous elements in the name of religion, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Markandey Katju claimed today.

Indian minds are hardwired differently...They are servile and docile...but acts brave and aggressive.Indian are inferiority complex stricken and so they behave with superiority delusions...so as to act superior.As for China, India still couldn't come out of the hangover of brutal defeat in 1962 war.As for acting superior with inferiority complex, it is due to a 1000 year rule of Muslims and Britishers combined, ironic that they bootlick the former white masters who looted her and hate the former Muslim masters who built India as one of the richest entity. They blame Muslims for the demise of Hindutva and vedic Hindustan.Caste in one reason....Brahmin high castes(just 3% of the population) wants to control, suppress and use and abuse the rest of Indians to their advantage.This is another valid reason....more plausible, adds up here(Shhhh. Brahmins knew it).