Is caste sentiment part of reason of India's hostile to China?

kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
I don't understand caste system. I'm just curious why India doesn't respect and constantly provokes China even though China is much richer than itself. And why India is so submissive to Anglo countries.

I heard in the caste system, people from higher caste would never respect people from lower caste even the latter are much richer than them. Meanwhile they will never refuse people from upper caste.

Indians please ask youself if the caste sentiment is working when you check at China. I hope not. Cause if religion is involved there will not be a good end.
 
Surya 1

Aug 6, 2016
You don't know what you want to say. Typical delusional post.
 
vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
India will blame every neighbor for the misfortune. Their politics election always needs a scapegoat, either Pakistan, or China, or Bangladesh, or whatever.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Jul 16, 2018
take guidance from your team leader to pick some meaningful topic , otherwise you will not get your 50 cents for this post .:D
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Indian minds are hardwired differently...

They are servile and docile...but acts brave and aggressive.

Indian are inferiority complex stricken and so they behave with superiority delusions...so as to act superior.

As for China, India still couldn't come out of the hangover of brutal defeat in 1962 war.

As for acting superior with inferiority complex, it is due to a 1000 year rule of Muslims and Britishers combined, ironic that they bootlick the former white masters who looted her and hate the former Muslim masters who built India as one of the richest entity. They blame Muslims for the demise of Hindutva and vedic Hindustan.

Caste in one reason....Brahmin high castes(just 3% of the population) wants to control, suppress and use and abuse the rest of Indians to their advantage.


This is another valid reason....more plausible, adds up here(Shhhh. Brahmins knew it).

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

www.ndtv.com

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

At least 90 percent of Indians are "idiots" who can easily be misled by mischievous elements in the name of religion, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Markandey Katju claimed today.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

Jul 16, 2018
pakistanis are still to get over from 1971 experience, life after being foot soldiers of america then forced to become slave of china had been very difficult , pakistan is facing all types of backlash resulting from extreme islam of mulla and madarsa which are residue of afghan jehad . taliban threat is looming large because pakistan supported talibans against legitimate afghan government.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
GHALIB said:
pakistanis are still to get over from 1971 experience, life after being foot soldiers of america then forced to become slave of china had been very difficult , pakistan is facing all types of backlash resulting from extreme islam of mulla and madarsa which are residue of afghan jehad . taliban threat is looming large because pakistan supported talibans against legitimate afghan government.
Triggered a raw nerve...everything I wrote is truth.

BTW aren't you a sarkari Muslim of India, bootlicking the masters, afraid of lynching or branded as traitor.

Jinnah was so right, Muslims in India have to prove their loyalty to India, for the rest of their lives.
 
