Is Captain America going to die in Avengers: Infinity War?





IN the post-credit scene of Captain America : Civil War, it was clearly seen that Cap possessed a new shield that looks like extended claws, replacing the iconic red, white and blue shield, which was emblematic of his struggle maybe designed by Shuri, the sister of T’Challa.



However, according to the latest news Chris Evans (Captain America) confirmed that he will exit from the MCU after the untitled Avengers 4.



Now the question is how will Anthony and Joe Russo justify his exit? Unlike other superheroes, Captain America has no life or friends outside Avengers. This means, they cannot show him as simply retiring and settling in some other parallel world or dimension.



Thus to show his dissappearance, most probably, Cap is going to die in the Infinity War.