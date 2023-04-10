What's new

Is Bilingualism a Superpower?

Is Bilingualism a Superpower?



There was a time when psychologists thought growing up bilingual was harmful to brain development, but recent studies into bilingual children have turned that idea on its head!
 
normal healthy kiddy brains are sponges

bi or tri lingual folk are fairly common across India

education and entertainment English

ghar pe local language

and otherwise lingua franca Hindi which everyone can speak (varying degrees of proficiency, but enough to get around and converse)

some foreigners I've seen struggle bad, some can almost immediately get good enough hold of it to wing it, others yet, get scary good, spl if they're scholars or learning high level stuff..

doesn't make anyone smarter or dumber for it imo, some people are just more adept at it but..

encourage your kids to learn a different language or script but don't force it

it just means they have different skill sets
 

