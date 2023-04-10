Is Bilingualism a Superpower?

normal healthy kiddy brains are sponges



bi or tri lingual folk are fairly common across India



education and entertainment English



ghar pe local language



and otherwise lingua franca Hindi which everyone can speak (varying degrees of proficiency, but enough to get around and converse)



some foreigners I've seen struggle bad, some can almost immediately get good enough hold of it to wing it, others yet, get scary good, spl if they're scholars or learning high level stuff..



doesn't make anyone smarter or dumber for it imo, some people are just more adept at it but..



encourage your kids to learn a different language or script but don't force it



it just means they have different skill sets