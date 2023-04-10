Is Bilingualism a Superpower?

normal healthy kiddy brains are sponges
bi or tri lingual folk are fairly common across India
education and entertainment English
ghar pe local language
and otherwise lingua franca Hindi which everyone can speak (varying degrees of proficiency, but enough to get around and converse)
some foreigners I've seen struggle bad, some can almost immediately get good enough hold of it to wing it, others yet, get scary good, spl if they're scholars or learning high level stuff..
doesn't make anyone smarter or dumber for it imo, some people are just more adept at it but..
encourage your kids to learn a different language or script but don't force it
it just means they have different skill sets