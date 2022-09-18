Is Bangladesh willing to be a part of Greater India?​

4 hours ago Saturday, September 17, 2022Kathmandu: India and its presumed “brain child” (?) Bangladesh have set the ball rolling in South Asian region.Why it is a brain child, with due respect and honor to the sovereign nation, we will come to it in the later paragraphs.Why Sovereign Pakistan was attacked in the so called calculated “war of liberation” by the entire Indian regime’s combined strength is taking a formal shape, if Nepaliare correct in their assessment and have understood the Indian “motive” behind the scene in the creation of Bangladesh by splitting Pakistan in the seventies.The Indian war on Pakistan was given a decorative cover of “war of liberation” which it was not for those who are accustomed with the Indian trickery.Nationalists B’deshi people take it as “freedom struggle” and they fought as “freedom fighters”.The Indian idea was to have an “obedient” nation next door to India wherein the India preferred men or women shall be told to rule the newly emerged nation.Beginningwere the only ones who ruled for long though Sheikh Mujib’s stay in power was very short.The strong Bangladesh nationalist party led by the widow of Zia-ur-Rehman, Begum Khaleda Zia comes to power but some “recognized” forces overthrow the nationalist regime for “several obvious” incompatible reasons.General Zia and Nepal King Birendra are taken as the founding fathers of the SAARC regional body.Mrs. Gandhi was jealous of these two South Asian stalwarts.The Indian PM Mrs Gandhi disliked these personalities and took them as “anti-India men”.General Ershad too ruled B’desh for some time.Needless to say, the B’deshi people are strong nationalists but their hands are tied in that they can’t oust the government preferred by Delhi’s South Block.Thus, Sheikh Hasina is the Prime Minister in B’desh perhaps as long as she wishes to remain in power which, media sources claim, enjoys the uninterrupted “blessings” from the Indian regime.If it is not so then please educate this scribe as to why only Sheikh Hasina as the PM?The same practice is in Nepal as only India elevated and trusted Nepali leaders having Indian soul are eligible for the PM post.Sher Bahadur Deuba-the brainless politician of Nepal as he is largely taken, has just fifth siting as Nepal PM thanks Indian machinations.Deuba will remain Nepal PM as along as he awards the “natural resources” to his master regime in Delhi. Deuba’s clinging to power in Nepal is inviting Sikkimisation closer.For the split of Pakistan and the emergence of B’desh, let’s admit, some shortcoming from the Pakistani side also which contributed for the “meticulously planned” attack on Pakistan by rival India.During this time, India was almost the stooge of the former USSR -now the defunct Soviet Union and by extension Pakistan remained as a Cold War ally of the US.The security pact in between the USSR and India meant for the USSR an ally in Afghanistan wherein Soviets had invaded.It was this link that India “enjoyed” in Afghanistan for several decades.With’s escapade, Kabul is free from Indian arm-twisting.And here was Pakistan clinging to the US resulting in the colossal influx of the Afghan refugees in its territories which could even be seen as of now.The net gift for Pakistan from the US was that, reportedly, sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted with the tacit arrangement of the US and the domestic forces that were “close” to the US in the Khan’s ouster scheme.Imran Khan after his ouster is more popular among the masses.While the USSR stood at India’s back at time of the creation of Bangladesh, the US almost ignored the friendship with Pakistan thus facilitating the emergence of Bangladesh as a new South Asian nation in Nepal’s immediate neighborhood.The fact is that the Indian military men under the name of Mukti Bahini flooded East Pakistan and created the new country which in terms of ground reality never enjoyed the excitement of a new and sovereign country, the scholars in Dhaka express their inner pain in a subdued voice.Scholar Zainal Abedin perhaps is the best and the perfect political analyst in Dhaka who could explain as to what meant Bangladesh for India given the RAW penetration in Dhaka’s politics.Let’s take up the first point.Unable to brave the out pour of heavy criticism both from within and without, the Foreign Minister somehow managed to clarify that he meant no harm to Bangladesh and that the media twisted his version on India.How the B’desh denizens took Minister Momen’s clarification is not known, however, what is known is that a section of the sharp intellectuals and former diplomats in Dhaka came heavily down on FM Momen for his somewhat “erratic” statements.A retired foreign secteray of B’desh Md. Touhid talking to New Age said, ‘He is the foreign minister of Bangladesh. He has no right to make such a statement in public while on an official visit. This is also a violation of diplomatic norms.”Even sharp was the reaction ofwho lambasted at the Foreign Minister saying that what the foreign minister said was not honorable for the people of an independent country.Ambassador Kabir was B’desh Ambassador to Nepal, to recall.When in Kathmandu, Ambassador Kabir had distinct and visible tilt for Delhi.Appears he is a changed diplomat now.Yet another sharp comment emanated from the Dhaka University international relations Professor Amena Mohsin who said that the statement of the foreign minister was quite unacceptable and shameful for the country’s people”.To recall, A. K. Momen talking to the PRINT dated 27 March, 2021, he says, “B’desh has immense trust in the Indian Prime Minister. “We believe in him (Modi). We trust him. He is our confidante”.This explains Momen’s unparalleled love for India and also explains the India bend.Momen apparently spoke Hasina’s inner minds.That time there was no India in the world map. India to be frank and modest, came into existence when the British India Company left South Asia and coined the landmass, they ruled for centuries as “Independent Republic of India in 1947. Yes, instead Greater Nepal existed for sure.The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Prime Minister herself admits and by the way submits that she has had “intimate” ties with the inferiority complex ridden South Asian lady, Mrs. India Gandhi and let’s presume that PM Hasina during her shelter period may have encouraged Madame Gandhi to pounce upon Pakistan and split it into two halves.It could also be guessed here that with the encouragement from exiled leader Sheikh Hasina, Madame Gandhi split Pakistan concluding that the emerging new nation in South Asia, later called as sovereign and independent Bangladesh shall ever remain compliant to India for obvious reasons.Its inference could have been that Hasina may have guaranteed Madame Gandhi that B’desh shall ever be ready to pay the debt of India for the creation of Bangladesh.However, India and Bangladesh friendship are also unequal.India takes Bangladesh as inferior country as the sitting Indian Home Minister Amit Sah some two years ago gave a new name to the Bangladeshi nationals who make their way inside India for better livelihoods.For Amit Sah,are no less than “termites”.The use of the word termites for his nationals was not a big deal for the India’s men A. K. Momen or else he should have given a fitting response to Amit Sah’s demeaning accusations.All that FM Momen said of Amit Sah’s filthy comments is: “, Momen told the Print ‘s Strategic Affairs editor Jyoti Malhotra in the exclusive interview, 27 March, 2021.The perception that a lot of B’deshi are moving to India is not true”, added Momen.His answers in the interview, one could feel, gives an impression that he is appealing India Please…. Don’t take us as Termites…Please…Notably, Amit Sah has far has not taken back his words which means that for Indian Home Minister the neighboring B’deshi nationals are as good as termites who have swelled India ….In fact, the starving Indian nationals from adjoining Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are no less than termites for Nepal who constitute almost half the Nepali population today and yet await Citizenship cards for the “termites” that have swelled Nepal.Now the last point:Much to the displeasure of the nationals of Bangladesh, some brazen news has emanated from the Indian soil that is sure to irritate the Dhaka nationalists.Look what has emanated fromfrom the Indian soil on September 7, 2022.“India is intact. We are one nation. Congress disintegrated India in 1947. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret that his grandfather made a mistake, there is no use of Bharat Jodo Yatra in India. Try to integrate Pakistan, Bangladesh with India.This objectionable comment has created ripples in the entire South Asian region.Pakistan was the first to react sharply to the Assam CM’s horrible assertions. Which came while the Bangladesh Prime Minister was herself in Delhi. This is meaningful as no comments so far have emanated from Dhaka against the CM’s erratic assertions.The Swedish Professor Ashok Swain says, “When B’desh Prime Minister is in India, the CM of Assam and a senior BJP leader calling for integrating B’desh and Pakistan with India”.As if it were not enough, the India’s elevated Foreign Minister J Shankar said 08 September 2022 which, I am sure, will enrage nationalists in Dhaka.He said, “India, Bangladesh “bond forged in blood” at an event that saw B’desh PM Hasina honoring the descendants of while Indian soldiers who fought in 1971 War.The mention of “soldiers” in the earlier paragraph should be read as “who were Indian Army men fighting Pakistani soldiers during the war.Let’s weave the entire threads together and arrive at a conclusion.Aren’t these points enough to suspect B’desh inner motive of adding strength to the call of Assam CM to gulp B’desh into the Indian Union? That’s all.