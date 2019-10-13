Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,011
- -5
Is Bangladesh Growing Closer to China at the Expense of Its Relations With India?
Bangladeshi experts believe media speculation on deteriorating Bangladesh-India relations is overhyped.
By Masum Billah
September 23, 2020
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Credit: Flickr/UN Women
If you are an avid news reader and follow the Indian and Bangladeshi newspapers, you may have come across multiple reports and commentaries detailing how the bilateral relations of these two friendly neighbors are in a state of crisis.
The media storm began after a phone call between the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Pakistan. After that, a claim surfaced that the Bangladeshi prime minister did not grant the Indian ambassador in Dhaka a meeting for months. Unmentioned was the fact that the country’s prime minister did not meet any foreign diplomats at all during the early period of COVID-19.
Indian newspapers floated theories that China was dragging Bangladesh to its side by various means, for example, by “khairati” (charity) projects such as granting duty-free entry to 97 percent of Bangladeshi products. In late July, former senior Indian diplomat Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty wrote an op-ed in the New Indian Express titled: “Bangladesh too on the Chinese radar.” The Hindustan Times, in its editorial “Focus on Bangladesh,” warned that India was losing a friendly neighbor through wrongheaded policies.
In Bangladesh also, at least two newspaper editors wrote articles on how Bangladesh-India relations were being challenged by China’s growing clout in Dhaka.
The reports and commentaries resonated with India’s Nepal crisis — as if Bangladesh was about to break free from India’s influence and give in to China. But does reality match this speculation?
Bangladeshi international relations experts suggest otherwise.
Lailufar Yasmin, professor of international relations at the University of Dhaka, said that “bringing China in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations is more about creating hype.” Instead, “Bangladesh should have an independent policy so that it can deal with India, China, America and other great powers separately,” Yasmin added.
Shahab Enam Khan, professor of international relations at Jahangirnagar University, also believed that the media on both the sides are overreacting to a potential downturn in Bangladesh-India relations. “Foreign relations do not work on the basis of emotional inclination, national interest matters,” Khan said.
However, after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a visit to Dhaka, feverish media speculations and commentaries reached a new peak.
Some analyses even had descriptions of how the Bangladeshi prime minister made Shringla wait for hours in the hotel, and collated other trivial details to suggest a possible collision course in India-Bangladesh relations. I asked Humayun Kabir, former Bangladeshi ambassador to the United States, for his thoughts on the matter. He has also served as the deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, India.
Kabir echoed the academics, noting that “We are becoming too imaginative on this I should say.”
“We are neighbors, so we have different kinds of collaborations and we have certain challenges also. If we look at the broader picture, in the last 10 years, I think the relationship (Bangladesh-India) both widened and deepened in many dimensions. So, that is the broader picture that we find,” he said.
DIPLOMAT BRIEF
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
Bangladeshi experts believe media speculation on deteriorating Bangladesh-India relations is overhyped.
Is Bangladesh Growing Closer to China at the Expense of Its Relations With India?
Bangladeshi experts believe media speculation on deteriorating Bangladesh-India relations is overhyped.
thediplomat.com
By Masum Billah
September 23, 2020
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Credit: Flickr/UN Women
If you are an avid news reader and follow the Indian and Bangladeshi newspapers, you may have come across multiple reports and commentaries detailing how the bilateral relations of these two friendly neighbors are in a state of crisis.
The media storm began after a phone call between the prime ministers of Bangladesh and Pakistan. After that, a claim surfaced that the Bangladeshi prime minister did not grant the Indian ambassador in Dhaka a meeting for months. Unmentioned was the fact that the country’s prime minister did not meet any foreign diplomats at all during the early period of COVID-19.
Indian newspapers floated theories that China was dragging Bangladesh to its side by various means, for example, by “khairati” (charity) projects such as granting duty-free entry to 97 percent of Bangladeshi products. In late July, former senior Indian diplomat Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty wrote an op-ed in the New Indian Express titled: “Bangladesh too on the Chinese radar.” The Hindustan Times, in its editorial “Focus on Bangladesh,” warned that India was losing a friendly neighbor through wrongheaded policies.
In Bangladesh also, at least two newspaper editors wrote articles on how Bangladesh-India relations were being challenged by China’s growing clout in Dhaka.
The reports and commentaries resonated with India’s Nepal crisis — as if Bangladesh was about to break free from India’s influence and give in to China. But does reality match this speculation?
Bangladeshi international relations experts suggest otherwise.
Lailufar Yasmin, professor of international relations at the University of Dhaka, said that “bringing China in Bangladesh-India bilateral relations is more about creating hype.” Instead, “Bangladesh should have an independent policy so that it can deal with India, China, America and other great powers separately,” Yasmin added.
Shahab Enam Khan, professor of international relations at Jahangirnagar University, also believed that the media on both the sides are overreacting to a potential downturn in Bangladesh-India relations. “Foreign relations do not work on the basis of emotional inclination, national interest matters,” Khan said.
However, after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a visit to Dhaka, feverish media speculations and commentaries reached a new peak.
Some analyses even had descriptions of how the Bangladeshi prime minister made Shringla wait for hours in the hotel, and collated other trivial details to suggest a possible collision course in India-Bangladesh relations. I asked Humayun Kabir, former Bangladeshi ambassador to the United States, for his thoughts on the matter. He has also served as the deputy high commissioner in Kolkata, India.
Kabir echoed the academics, noting that “We are becoming too imaginative on this I should say.”
“We are neighbors, so we have different kinds of collaborations and we have certain challenges also. If we look at the broader picture, in the last 10 years, I think the relationship (Bangladesh-India) both widened and deepened in many dimensions. So, that is the broader picture that we find,” he said.
DIPLOMAT BRIEF
WEEKLY NEWSLETTER