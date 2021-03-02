Is Bangladesh establishing diplomatic relations with Israel?

ইসরাইলের সঙ্গে কূটনৈতিক সম্পর্ক স্থাপিত হচ্ছে?

May 21, 2021 12:31 AMShare Biz NewsOwn Correspondent: Israel, a disputed country in the Middle East, has no diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. It was announced with the announcement. Therefore, after independence, Bangladesh did not accept the recognition of Israel. It did not establish trade relations. As a result, no Bangladeshi passport holder can travel to Israel. But after 50 years of independence, the ban is being lifted. As a result, Bangladeshi passport holders are being given the opportunity to travel to Israel from now on.It is learned that the first page of the passport issued by Bangladesh since independence reads 'This passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel' (this passport will be valid for any country in the world, except Israel). In other words, a person with a Bangladeshi passport can travel to any country in the world except Israel.However, at present, it is seen that the ban has been lifted in the case of new issuance and renewal of expired passports. Recently, several such complaints have come to the share biz. According to the passport holders, the new e-passport issued since last Eid-ul-Fitr reads, "This passport is valid for all countries of the world." There are no two words 'except Israel'. Many have expressed concern over the issue on social media Facebook.Arif Hassan (pseudonym), who got a new passport, told ShareBiz that he and three of his family members recentlyAn e-passport was applied for. He got his passport before Eid-ul-Fitr. And after Eid, his mother and younger brother got passports. Although his passport is the same as before, the two passports obtained after Eid do not have the words 'Except Israel' written on them. He also spoke to a senior official of the Passport Department about the matter. He said there would be no problem even if the passport did not have "Except Israel".Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has admitted lifting the ban on travel to Israel from his passport. "Relations with Israel will remain as they were before," he told ShareBiz yesterday. However, in order to maintain the international standard, we are giving the word "except Israel" in the passport.It is learned that Bangladesh is a member state of the Organization of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) as it is a country in the Muslim world. And the issue of Israel and Palestine in the Middle East is still unresolved. That is why Bangladesh has sided with Palestine since independence. That is why Bangladesh has no diplomatic relations with Israel. It has no trade or economic relations with Israel. Bangladeshi traders cannot do import-export trade with the country.However, Bangladesh has condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Palestine. Besides, Bangladesh reiterated its position on behalf of Palestine.If you want to know the foreign minister. AK Abdul Momen said, "Since Bangladesh did not recognize Israel, it was written in the passport." However, issuing passports is a matter for the Ministry of Home Affairs. So they will be able to say better why the two words Israel were dropped. ”However, he confirmed that Bangladesh has not yet recognized Israel.Incidentally, they do not have an embassy in Dhaka as Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. But Bangladesh has allowed the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in Dhaka as it is in favor of Palestine. Yusuf Saleh Ramadan is currently the Head of Mission at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman initiated Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with Palestine. In 1973, Bangladesh sent a team of doctors to help Palestinians injured in the Israeli attack. From then on, the journey of Bangladesh's relations with Palestine began.Following this, a formal summit meeting was held with Bangladesh and Palestine on the sidelines of the OIC session in 1974. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh and Yasir Arafat led Palestine. 