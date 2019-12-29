What's new

Is Bangladesh blocking all Indian media channels? Here's the truth

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,549
-5
11,321
Is Bangladesh blocking all Indian media channels? Here's the truth



Indian media channels Photograph:( Reuters )
Oct 01, 2021, 01.13 PM (IST)

Starting from October 01, foreign channels will not be allowed air content in Bangladesh, unless they broadcast a clean feed.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that several foreign media channels have not been following rules and restrictions laid out by the government. As a result of this, it was decided that all non-clean feed will directly be banned from here onwards.

"The channels are not transmitting clean feed even though we have urged them repeatedly to do so," Hasan Mahmud said. "We have decided we cannot let any more foreign channels air without the clean feed policy after September 30."

As per the policy laid out by the Bangladesh government, all foreign media channels are advised to focus their content as per the region of content airing. This would mean that the advertisements produced by and for Indian channels should not be aired in Bangladesh.

The government will also be setting up mobile courts to ensure ad-free broadcasts in the country. "We will conduct mobile courts from October 1 all over the country. The concerned channel downlink distributors and cable operators will be responsible if they don't obey the law and actions would be taken against them," he said.

This process will be followed for all the feed coming from the neighbouring countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan. He also said that this decision was conveyed to his Indian counterpart a few days ago. "I informed the matter of implementing clean feed broadcasting to my Indian counterpart during my recent visit to India," said Mahmud.

He also took this opportunity to announce that the Bangladesh government is planning to digitise the cable networking system in capital city Dhaka and Chittagong. As a result of this, analogue system will be made redundant in these cities.

"Broadcasting will be done through set-top boxes. The digital platform is ready," he said.
Similar digitising system will be implemented in Kumilla, Bogura, Dinajpur, Kushtia, Rangamati and Cox’s Bazar by the end of this year.

www.google.com

Is Bangladesh blocking all Indian media channels? Here's the truth

Starting from October 01, foreign channels will not be allowed air content in Bangladesh, unless they broadcast a clean feed. The Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that several foreign media channels have not been following rules and restrictions laid out by the...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,549
-5
11,321
Bangladesh seems have started to crack down on free flow of Indian products in Bangladesh. Special thanks to number of non tariff barrier created by India on export of Bangladeshi product to India.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
774
0
541
Country
India
Location
Canada
Do Bangladeshis watch Bengali movies from India? Do Indian Bengalis like to watch Bangladeshi movies? Do artists from both sides find employment in both industries?

I'm curious and hope that Bengalis from both sides can answer :-)
 
Last edited:
B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,549
-5
11,321
Wood said:
Do Bangladeshi's watch Bengali movies from India? Do Indian Bengalis like to watch Bangladeshi movies? Do artists from both sides find employment in both industries?

I'm curious and hope that Bengalis from both sides can answer :-)
Click to expand...
Yes they do and there are number of joint production on both sides. It’s mainly for cinema. Bengali natoks are viewed using satellite channel.
 
M

magra

BANNED
Aug 17, 2020
1,977
-4
904
Country
India
Location
United States
Headline is misleading. It is not just Indian channels but all foreign channels against which BD is taking action.

What does clean feed mean?
Is it ad-free broadcasting? How will they earn any revenue then? Without revenue, whats the incentive to broadcast?
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

BANNED
Sep 28, 2014
1,662
-21
2,569
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
I wholeheartedly approve if by clean feed they mean NO ADS. Indian TV is unwatchable with ads. I am amazed the Indian regulatory authority has not clamped down on this utter befuddling unremitting stream of ads interspersed by a minute or 2 of actual content.

Soon the content makes no sense at all.

UK is fortunate that advertising is strictly controlled so at a minimum you can watch 15 minutes of content followed by 3-4 minutes of ads on the commercial Channels.

BBC is perfect. No Ads AT ALL
Indian TV is Ads with a random few minutes of content and then more ads. WORSE THAN THAT they continuedly run banner ads across the content . Who can watch such garbage.

I don't think Indians have ever seem proper TV. Quality content with no Ads.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

BANNED
May 12, 2020
5,296
6
8,715
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
Turingsage said:
I wholeheartedly approve if by clean feed they mean NO ADS. Indian TV is unwatchable with ads. I am amazed the Indian regulatory authority has not clamped down on this utter befuddling unremitting stream of ads interspersed by a minute or 2 of actual content.

Soon the content makes no sense at all.

UK is fortunate that advertising is strictly controlled so at a minimum you can watch 15 minutes of content followed by 3-4 minutes of ads on the commercial Channels.

BBC is perfect. No Ads AT ALL
Indian TV is Ads with a random few minutes of content and then more ads. WORSE THAN THAT they continuedly run banner ads across the content . Who can watch such garbage.

I don't think Indians have ever seem proper TV. Quality content with no Ads.
Click to expand...


Indian news channels are straight out of the early 2000s.
 
M

magra

BANNED
Aug 17, 2020
1,977
-4
904
Country
India
Location
United States
Turingsage said:
I wholeheartedly approve if by clean feed they mean NO ADS. Indian TV is unwatchable with ads. I am amazed the Indian regulatory authority has not clamped down on this utter befuddling unremitting stream of ads interspersed by a minute or 2 of actual content.

Soon the content makes no sense at all.

UK is fortunate that advertising is strictly controlled so at a minimum you can watch 15 minutes of content followed by 3-4 minutes of ads on the commercial Channels.

BBC is perfect. No Ads AT ALL
Indian TV is Ads with a random few minutes of content and then more ads. WORSE THAN THAT they continuedly run banner ads across the content . Who can watch such garbage.

I don't think Indians have ever seem proper TV. Quality content with no Ads.
Click to expand...
I think its a question of how these media channels earn revenue. If they get sufficient revenue from DTH broadcasters, then they dont need to show ads.
In any case, I agree that in a 30 min period, ads should not be for more than 10 min or so. And there should not be banner ads running which are so distracting.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,255
1
28,878
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
Yes they do and there are number of joint production on both sides. It’s mainly for cinema. Bengali natoks are viewed using satellite channel.
Click to expand...
Believe the crux of the issue is Indian manufacturers getting free advertising for Indian FMCG products sold in Bangladesh like Hair Oil, Shampoo and soap without paying anything like "Ad Revenue" to Bangladeshi authorities or pay anything to prepare/produce ads for local consumption. Hence the ask to transmit content without ads, which I doubt Indian channel broadcasters will be able to comply with.

"Black_cats said:
As per the policy laid out by the Bangladesh government, all foreign media channels are advised to focus their content as per the region of content airing. This would mean that the advertisements produced by and for Indian channels should not be aired in Bangladesh."

I support shutdown of Indian channels 100%, as their content is rather low quality and of no value to local populace (Saas-Bahu serials, Bollywood Dance number garbage etc.).

Now watch Indians come lobby Hasina to remove Hasan Mahmood as minister. I guarantee it will happen. There is too much money at stake, Indian Banyas have gotten used to getting a free ride using free ad broadcasts in Bangladesh without paying ad agencies or the govt. one red cent. They will mobilize if bans on Indian channels are enforced. Bangladesh is too lucrative a market for Indian manufacturers and traders.
 
Last edited:
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
774
0
541
Country
India
Location
Canada
Turingsage said:
I wholeheartedly approve if by clean feed they mean NO ADS. Indian TV is unwatchable with ads. I am amazed the Indian regulatory authority has not clamped down on this utter befuddling unremitting stream of ads interspersed by a minute or 2 of actual content.

Soon the content makes no sense at all.

UK is fortunate that advertising is strictly controlled so at a minimum you can watch 15 minutes of content followed by 3-4 minutes of ads on the commercial Channels.

BBC is perfect. No Ads AT ALL
Indian TV is Ads with a random few minutes of content and then more ads. WORSE THAN THAT they continuedly run banner ads across the content . Who can watch such garbage.

I don't think Indians have ever seem proper TV. Quality content with no Ads.
Click to expand...
The piper needs to be paid. Majority of Indians cannot afford pay channels that do not use ads. Indian gov. should certainly not put the burden of ad-free TV on the exchequer. :-)
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

BANNED
Sep 28, 2014
1,662
-21
2,569
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
5 mins in 30 . 10 is too much. Ads will cost more so they will have to be creative. Just one single 5 minute break for ads. Content also needs to improve instead of untrained screaming motor mouths who spend 10 minutes spouting barely understood or understandable explanation.

At a defence exhibit. What prey is the endless fascination of showing some fat inane Minister with a retinue of hundreds around him all genuflecting and hars ( those flower necklaces ) tons and tons of them, covering a plane that took 15 months to build. A fighter plane is a weapon of war not your favorite Bollywood actress to be covered in garlands and tilaks. Of course the cameramen in any case is focused ENTIRELY on the Minister and the retinue. He sees no point in showing the plane which is badly lit and covered in flowers.

The fat Minister then gets up and drones on and on and on and on for an hour telling all and sundry how this is a great achievement of his party.

This is followed by the lead "scientist" who tells us over the next hour about this futuristic, cutting edge, future proof this plane is and great super human effort of his team. The some singing may start or we go back to the minister shaking the each hand of that hundred retinue

By this time any semi-intelligent viewer would either be asleep or committed suicide.

In the second world war US Russia Japan were rolling out fighters every 15 minutes without any whoha.
Its like everyone involved has no concept that they are making a weapon of war. Urgent, to the point, lean mean and purposeful. No fat.
 
Turingsage

Turingsage

BANNED
Sep 28, 2014
1,662
-21
2,569
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Wood said:
Indian gov. should certainly not put the burden of ad-free TV on the exchequer. :-)
Click to expand...
It should. Quality Informative and "soft" educational entertaining programming would change the face of India. There is no bigger bang for a buck than that.

BBC has made the UK what it is. It has amalgamated different races regions into a nation that is open curious informed and partly content
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
774
0
541
Country
India
Location
Canada
Turingsage said:
It should. Quality Informative and "soft" educational entertaining programming would change the face of India. There is no bigger bang for a buck than that.

BBC has made the UK what it is. It has amalgamated different races regions into a nation that is open curious informed and partly content
Click to expand...
I don't believe that India can afford it. I don't believe that Indian political class can resist the temptation to abuse it. For these reasons, I do not support the idea :-)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistanisage
India Under Modi Is Becoming a Brutal Authoritarian State...Israel Newspaper
Replies
8
Views
987
crankthatskunk
crankthatskunk
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh’s dynamic coastal regions and sea-level rise.
Replies
2
Views
499
Nike
Nike
SBUS-CXK
US Has Killed More Than 20 Million People in 37 “Victim Nations” Since World War II
Replies
3
Views
866
khail007
K
BuddhaPalm
  • Poll
Why China may be plotting a 'short' border war with India as in 1962
Replies
9
Views
979
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom