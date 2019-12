So, to start off @The Ronin posted this picture taken off a brochure apparently stating which air defense system the Bangladesh army is going to procure.I took a look at it, and immediately recognized the system on the left as the LY-80/HQ-16, and the middle one as 35mm SPAAG CSSA-1, but I thought I had seen the system on the right before so I put in a little research.It turns out that the system is LY-60 which is basically a reverse engineered version of an Italian missile based off of the RIM-7 Sparrow.Right down to the exact picture on the brochure.Found some information that I will post down here.The CPMIEC LY-60 is a direct clone of the Italian Selenia (Alenia) Aspide Mk.1, itself derived from the RIM-7E Sea Sparrow. This missile is frequently cited as the direct replacement for the conceptually similar but much bulkier HQ-61. Recent literature shows a four round LY-60 TEL which is based on the naval box launcher mount, similar to the US Sea Sparrow and original Aspide designs. Like the Aspide / Sparrow, the LY-60 appears in naval and mobile point defence SAM configurations, and as an AAM for fighter aircraft, designated as the FD-60 or PL-10.The missile is a semi-active homing design, reliant on a CW illuminator which is cued by an acquisition and tracking radar. Cited battery composition is one acquisition radar, three engagement radars and six TELs, with eight support vehicles providing missile transport, backup and primary power supply, missile test, electronics maintenance, mechanical maintenance, tools and spares. The acquisition radar is likely to be a derivative of the CLC-2 series operating at 2.9 ~ 3.4 GHz, or the YLC-6M. The engagement radar is a truck mounted variant of the naval LY-60 engagement radar, which is a single channel X-band design with providing CW illumination of the target. Until recently, no good imagery was available for the radar package, specifications remain unstated. CPMIEC brochures claim the capability to engage low flying aircraft and cruise missiles. Other sources claim the capability to detect 40 targets, track 12, and engage three. [36] LY-60/HQ-64 Specifications [Aspide Mk.1 Specification Assumed]Missile Launch Mass220 kg480 lbFuselage Diameter0.20 m0.65 ftLength3.72 m12.20 ftWingspan0.99 m3.24 ftWarhead Mass35 kg77 lbMaximum Range20 km10.8 NMIMinimum Range1.3 km0.7 NMIMaximum Altitude5,000 m16,400 ftMinimum Altitude15 m49 ftSystem consists of 6 launchers3 engagment radars1 search radar