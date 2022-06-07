What's new

Is BAL doing enough for south western Bangladesh?

B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
276
0
290
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Thanks to Ershad north Bengal is in good shape.

Thanks to a very centralised Bangladesh - Dhaka region is doing well.

Thanks to the port and entrepreneurial culture of Chittagongians - that region is doing fantastically well.

Thanks to Londonis - Sylhet division is in good health.

However, Mother Nature has dealt our brothers and sisters in the south west a bad hand.

The bridge is a good start but should the government do more?

I don’t see mega projects related to climate change and flooding!!!

Can the knowledgeable people share what the chetona mob is doing for this part of Bangladesh!!!???

Will the bridge facilitate opening of 100s of garment factories to employ women of that region?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

U
China mega-tech drives Bangladesh mega highway
2
Replies
27
Views
697
Bengal71
Bengal71
B
India, Bangladesh and South East Asia and the opportunities for the North–East
Replies
1
Views
237
mb444
mb444
rainbowrascal
If feasible, Meghna bridge at Shariatpur-Chandpur point to link 21 districts
2
Replies
18
Views
517
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh’s continued success depends on maintaining the middle ground.
Replies
0
Views
124
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
US getting closer to Bangladesh Looking for a strategic partnership?
Replies
4
Views
222
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom