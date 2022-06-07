Is BAL doing enough for south western Bangladesh?

Thanks to Ershad north Bengal is in good shape.



Thanks to a very centralised Bangladesh - Dhaka region is doing well.



Thanks to the port and entrepreneurial culture of Chittagongians - that region is doing fantastically well.



Thanks to Londonis - Sylhet division is in good health.



However, Mother Nature has dealt our brothers and sisters in the south west a bad hand.



The bridge is a good start but should the government do more?



I don’t see mega projects related to climate change and flooding!!!



Can the knowledgeable people share what the chetona mob is doing for this part of Bangladesh!!!???



Will the bridge facilitate opening of 100s of garment factories to employ women of that region?