Is Azad Kashmir Retrievable? with Dr. Subramanian Swamy and Maj. Gaurav Arya

Since it is said to keep the friends close and the enemies closer, the purpose of the post is to keep us informed how the other side is thinking and what could be the expected consequences. Although we all have been discussing it for long, the frequency of such debates clearly holds a mirror to what the Saffronites have in their mind.Know your enemies and know yourself, you will not be imperiled in a hundred battles;; if you do not know your enemies nor yourself, you will be imperiled in every single battle. (Sun Tzu)Dr Swamy discusses with Major Arya on-How to retrieve Azad Kashmir-How to deal with Talibans' Afghanistan-Question Answer session