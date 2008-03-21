What's new

Is Asif Zardari a dropout?

maqsad

maqsad

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2007
648
0
48
I saw this article today, basically it says that the place where Zardari says he graduated from has no record of his graduation or passing with finishing qualifications. So basically this means he is a dropout!

But besides that, they can't seem to find the school that Zardari said he attended--the UK dept. of education says it doesn't even exist!!! :eek:

UK officials clueless about Asifs degree



By Arshad Sharif

LONDON, March 20: British officials responsible for maintaining record of all educational institutions in the country have failed to find any trace of the institution in London from where Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is claimed to have received his graduation or equivalent qualification.

In a written response to questions by this correspondent, PPP spokesman Farhatullah Babar said: All that I can share with you on the basis of my information is that Mr Zardari passed his examination and qualified from Cadet College Petaro, Dadu. It was not a degree as the Petaro college is not a degree college.

When asked about the institution from where Mr Zardari received his degree, he said: Mr Zardari studied business and economics in a school in London now called (the) London School of Economics and Business.

The PPP claims that Mr Zardari received his graduation or equivalent degree in 1976 from this school.

Mr Babar said that academic qualifications from London School of Economics and Business were said to be equivalent to a degree, but he did not know the exact title of Mr Zardaris degree and address of the institution.

The PPP spokesman is not the only one who could not find the exact address or existence of the institution. Edubase UK, the countrys official body responsible for maintaining records of all private and public educational institutions, is also clueless.

In a written response to questions about London School of Economics and Business, an Edubase official said: In order to ascertain whether or not an institution exists, I conduct a search on three registers, Edubase, The Register of Education and Training Providers and the UK Register of Learning Providers. I have been unable to find evidence of this institution.

An official at the UK Register of Learning Providers said: Unfortunately, I have not been able to locate London School of Economics and Business.

Mr Zardari was twice elected as MNA from 1990-93 and 1993-96, remained senator from 1997-99 and served as a federal minister in 1993 and again in 1996.

To become a parliamentarian a minimum degree of graduation is required, a condition introduced in 2002.

Analysts say if Mr Zardari is seeking to be a parliamentarian by contesting from NA-207, the seat of assassinated PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, he will have to submit his degree to the Election Commission. Otherwise, the PPP and its coalition partners will have to do away with the degree requirement through a constitutional amendment.

Credible records of Mr Zardari attending Cadet College in Petaro exist. He joined the colleges Jinnah House in 1966 as a student of eighth grade.

School records show that Mr Zardari completed his Higher Secondary School Education (FA/FSc) in 1974.

Mr Farhatullah Babar said: The issue of academic qualifications and their equivalence did not arise until now. However, now that the media is asking about it we are trying to gather full details.
Click to expand...

UK officials clueless about Asifs degree -DAWN - Top Stories; March 21, 2008
 
moha199

moha199

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2006
1,703
0
689
ha what a dumb drop out its funny that how PPP will have a drop out as of their leader lmfao wooooooooooooooooooohooooo sorry guys i had to let it out here poor guy tell him to go to some college now its not too late and finish his studies and come back to politics
 
M

mujahideen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 10, 2007
2,407
0
54
Mr.10&#37; claims he has funished college and even presented a degree and the name of the college. The funny part is the college that he got his degree from doesn't exist.
 
platinum786

platinum786

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 23, 2008
15
0
9
Forget dropout, the college doesn't even exist. The nearest thing to it is the London School of economics, established 1985, whereas Zardari claims to have graduated in 76.
 
Dynamic_Dynasty

Dynamic_Dynasty

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2008
208
0
3
Whatever it is, hes ruling rite now. No matter you guys are surprised or cry all your life. The reality will not change and on the other hand hes a BILLIONAIR too so i will say whatever.

"Pehle konsa Phd. wale rule ker gaye jo ab ye kare ga."
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
31,328
88
37,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dynamic_Dynasty said:
Whatever it is, hes ruling rite now. No matter you guys are surprised or cry all your life. The reality will not change and on the other hand hes a BILLIONAIR too so i will say whatever.

"Pehle konsa Phd. wale rule ker gaye jo ab ye kare ga."
Click to expand...

dont be so ****-sure! this is pakistani politics
 
P

pezorymixy

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 16, 2022
13
0
1
Country
Heard Island And Mcdonald Islands
Location
Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Cookie Monster

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547708492248600576

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547926681427464197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547191416459345921

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547947721608564737

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547330673089908737

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544786415321595907
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
925
0
1,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Cheetah786 said:
Iam surprised that you guys are surprised:rofl:
Click to expand...

Agreed. Why post such thread?

People who visit this forum already know how amazing are leaders of PPP, there is hardly anyone defending PPP here.

What I want to know is about people who make new IDs every day to defend PML(N) on this forum; are they from PML(N)'s media cell or from ISPR?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP to form next government: Asif Ali Zardari
Replies
5
Views
356
Norwegian
Norwegian
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
El Sidd
El Sidd
HAIDER
I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari
Replies
13
Views
393
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
ghazi52
Control your laugh ...Only Bilawal can change the fate of poor people: Asif
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Dalit
Allies ‘not pleased’ as new cabinet sworn in
Replies
12
Views
494
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom