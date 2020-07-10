What's new

Is artillery a save option anymore?

There has been multiple videos shared by both Azerbaijan and Armenian MODs show casing drone strike against each other's artillery units. I am wondering, after watching these videos, how much air cover artillery units will require in a more intense clash e.g. Pakistan - India. It looks like Howitzers like guns are no longer a safe bet if enemy has potent drone force (let alone air force).

If your air-space isn't secured by AD systems that can adequately mitigate the threat coming from suicide, armed, long-range drones and air-craft then many of your assets will be exposed to precision munitions fire from said weapons.

Artillery is a safe option when the air-space above it is secured.
 
