Is artillery a safe option anymore?

There has been multiple videos shared by both Azerbaijan and Armenian MODs show casing drone strike against each other's artillery units. I am wondering, after watching these videos, how much air cover artillery units will require in a more intense clash e.g. Pakistan - India. It looks like Howitzers like guns are no longer a safe bet if enemy has potent drone force (let alone air force).

There has been multiple videos shared by both Azerbaijan and Armenian MODs show casing drone strike against each other's artillery units. I am wondering, after watching these videos, how much air cover artillery units will require in a more intense clash e.g. Pakistan - India. It looks like Howitzers like guns are no longer a safe bet if enemy has potent drone force (let alone air force).

If your air-space isn't secured by AD systems that can adequately mitigate the threat coming from suicide, armed, long-range drones and air-craft then many of your assets will be exposed to precision munitions fire from said weapons.

Artillery is a safe option when the air-space above it is secured.
 
That's why I said in modern warfare the one who dominate EM-side of warfare, dominate the war.

And drones wont be that useful if you lose the control of EM, especially in the case of the ongoing Caucasians' war, since the drones they used are still the first-gen drones, need man-in-the-loop control and don't have group intelligence (which means you cannot send a swarm of them, they need to occupy different control channels), so once you cut off the communication or the C&C central, they are done.

Besides, China is the world leader in drone tech, and the largest manufacturer of drones, so you don't need to worry about drone or robot wars, China can supply our allies with unlimited amount of drones/robots if needed.

As for artilleries, they are still cheaper at deliver fire power comparing to drones, especially if you are the winning side, and nobody prevent you from using both artilleries and drones:

