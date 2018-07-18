Is artillery a safe option anymore?

That's why I said in modern warfare the one who dominate EM-side of warfare, dominate the war.And drones wont be that useful if you lose the control of EM, especially in the case of the ongoing Caucasians' war, since the drones they used are still the first-gen drones, need man-in-the-loop control and don't have group intelligence (which means you cannot send a swarm of them, they need to occupy different control channels), so once you cut off the communication or the C&C central, they are done.Besides, China is the world leader in drone tech, and the largest manufacturer of drones, so you don't need to worry about drone or robot wars, China can supply our allies with unlimited amount of drones/robots if needed.As for artilleries, they are still cheaper at deliver fire power comparing to drones, especially if you are the winning side, and nobody prevent you from using both artilleries and drones: