Is Arnab Goswami arrested ?

Mumbai:
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as a reminder of the Emergency.
"Shades Of Emergency": Ministers On Journalist Arnab Goswami's Arrest
