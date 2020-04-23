What's new

Is Arnab Goswami arrested ?

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,426
-1
9,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mumbai:
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as a reminder of the Emergency.

www.ndtv.com

"Shades Of Emergency": Ministers On Journalist Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said. Several Union Ministers are among those who have condemned the arrest as an attack on press freedom, with Information and Broadcasting Minister...
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
INS_Vikramaditya

INS_Vikramaditya

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
195
-3
233
Country
India
Location
India
Shivsena needs to be dibanded, Thackerays are turning Maharashtra into their personal fiefdom without even a proper electoral mandate.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,673
43
25,988
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He is under custody because he refuse to pay for his studio's interior decoration and later the lady who did this work committed suicide by naming him back in 2018.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Aspen
Arnab Goswami physically attacked by motorcyclists, window smashed
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Shantanu_Left
Shantanu_Left
Imran Khan
‘Pakistan is training and sending locusts to India’, arnab goswami claims
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
G
Champion_Usmani
Non-bailable warrant issued against Arnab Goswami by Srinagar court in defamation case filed by PDP
Replies
1
Views
437
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
xeuss
Sharjeel Usmani Speaks after Release on Bail
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
1K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
graphican
Think before you own allegations - How Pakistanis should respond Indian propaganda
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
ps3linux
ps3linux

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top