Irfan Baloch said: and that too a nonwhite female of mixed origin that will cause heads to explode in the Southern bible belt of America. Click to expand...

If Trump knew about Biden mental state, there is no way American deep state wasnt aware of the situation.I have been thinking about it, and this is the only agenda that make sense. To have America first female president, a non white, and top that, a liberal leftist. What a story to sell the world!Dumb Americans havent realised what game has been played by their deep state.