Is America weaker than China?

onebyone said: “zonghe gouli,” or the “comprehensive national power” (CNP) assessment, China’s methodology for measuring the nation’s power relative to those of its competitors helps to explain how China has evolved into a serious challenger to the United States and its allies over the last 30 years. American analysts should study the CNP methodology and apply that when assessing US power relative to that of its competitors.



During the Cold War, the Soviets used a similar methodology, which they referred to as the “correlation of forces.” This kind of analysis would help policymakers devise better strategies for responding to the all-of-society challenges emanating from China (and elsewhere).



One notable version of the CNP comes from Chinese scholar Huang Shuogeng. Huang's variant comprises a "material or hard power index (such as economic wealth, natural resources, science and technology, military might); spirit or soft power index (such as political power, foreign affairs, culture, education); coordinated power index (such as line of command, leadership in policy decision-making); and finally, environmental index (such as international environment)."

onebyone said: In the 21st century, however, it is clear that knowledge is the basis of capabilities … and greater capabilities allow for greater power over one’s rivals. This is the foundation of the CNP assessment and why China’s rise over the next decade should worry Americans today. Click to expand...

Yeah, look at how well those "correlation of forces" analysis helped the Soviets win the Cold War. Oh, wait.Knowledge is the all important factor here, agreed. And USA will likely remain ahead in this area for the foreseeable future. If there are any areas which need more effort, I am quite sure USA will put in what is needed.