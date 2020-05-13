What's new

Is America going to put boots on the ground in Mexico?

A destabilizing Mexico is a real threat to America.


A new video (released a few hours ago) by Vice, with our very own Pakistani-Canadian Brother Suroosh Alvi risking his life to get the story. Be careful to those that live in the American Southwest, but more and more all of America. This is something the diaspora in America should be aware of if they don’t know of it already.

for the video check the Vice channel on YouTube.

Parallel could be drawn between Drug/warlord militias in Afghanistan and Mexico. Economic opportunities and ending corruption seems to be a universally accept ways to solve the problem, but hard for the systems to implement. Legalizing drugs doesn’t seem to be the answer.
 
I never saw the problem with cartels let them do their work, entrepreneurial through and through. :victory:
 
The US can reduce the drug war in one of two ways: 1) legalize all drugs or 2) reduce drug consumption or the demand side.

Or perhaps the US should stop supporting right-wing governments, especially in Central America, where a majority of illegal immigrants come from. They are living in some of the most violently criminal cities in the world. No wonder they are heading north.

Regardless, the US invading Mexico is not even viable. I can only imagine the refugee crisis that would result from such a decision.
 
CJNG's men primarily comprise of former Mexican Special Forces operatives many of them who were trained by the US itself. Check out their weaponry and gear which isn't surprising given the money they make.

 
It probably is. What I meant was in a big way, a large military operation, though that maybe counter productive as we have seen in recent American Wars.
 
I totally second this and I came across a couple of websites featuring these videos from a reddit thread. The barbarity of these cartels make ISIS or any other terrorist group in existence look like a bunch of clowns
Not on the scale of US deployments in the middle east...most ops are covert and still headed by DEA, FBI or CIA
 
CIA has a long history of employing Drug Cartels to further their own agenda in Latin America.


CIA Is World's Biggest Drug Trafficking Organization, Expert Warns

The CIA has been one of the world's biggest illegal drug trafficking organizations in the world for decades, a leading American analyst has warned.
You can't fix a problem that doesn't want itself to be fixed. CIA, Wall Street and the Military Industrial Complex, all part of the same effort.
 
They better equipped that majority of Pak Units sadly.
 
