Is America going to put boots on the ground in Mexico?

A destabilizing Mexico is a real threat to America.
A new video (released a few hours ago) by Vice, with our very own Pakistani-Canadian Brother Suroosh Alvi risking his life to get the story. Be careful to those that live in the American Southwest, but more and more all of America. This is something the diaspora in America should be aware of if they don’t know of it already.
for the video check the Vice channel on YouTube.
Parallel could be drawn between Drug/warlord militias in Afghanistan and Mexico. Economic opportunities and ending corruption seems to be a universally accept ways to solve the problem, but hard for the systems to implement. Legalizing drugs doesn’t seem to be the answer.
