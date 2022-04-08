Is all hope lost for the future of Pakistan?

PM Imran Khan struggled 22 long years to break the two party system of PPP-PMLN, only to be replaced by the same in less than 4 years! How did this happen? Was he fighting the wrong people all this time? Who is responsible for this historic political disaster?

We all know PM Imran Khan is a born fighter and he will continue to fight even from opposition as he used to do. But watching his decades long struggle wasted in a couple of days leading up to NCM vote is not a very healthy sign for the future of Pakistan. This unfolding episode is yet another circumstantial evidence of the harsh reality that real political power in Pakistan doesn't rest with its civilian govt. It's always somewhere else and when they choose, they are powerful enough to topple even a govt with 2/3 majority. Mr Khan didn't even have a simple majority and yet he is still not completely clean bold. Your thoughts?