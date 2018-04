According to Manzoor Pashteen every Pushtoon is an Afghani, but looking at these hard facts, every Pushtoon must be a Pakistani not Afghani.Is Afghanistan really the land of #Pushtoon In this map the orange areas are where Pushtoons are a native majority ethnic group. Most of these areas are in Pakistan not Afghanistan.Only 17 Million Pushtoons live in Afghanistan while about 30 Million live in Pakistan and are native to the area.So #Pakistan is the land of Pushtoons not #Afghanistan