No country is going to send troops inside Afghanistan amidst civil war. Iran, Russia, Pakistan and China would try to curtail spillover of crazies into their respective countries. Dismantling Al Qaida was easy for US but no one can help Afghanistan due to presence of all kind of actors and lack of unity among Afghans. There is a reason there is surge of violence in Afghanistan and US despite everything couldn't do much about Afghanistan.



Economic problems and power struggle will push Afghanistan into another round of violence while world will watch helplessly. Hence the chances of peace returning to Afghanistan are thin.