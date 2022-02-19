What's new

Is a third LNG terminal just a pipe dream?

Is a third LNG terminal just a pipe dream?

No hot water, no gas heaters, and no gas for cooking in peak winters. What in the world is going on?

FEBRUARY 13, 2022

By Asad Ullah Kamran

Here is what happened. Nearly 50 days ago the government decided that the private sector was failing to come through on their promise of building a new processing terminal for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) in the country. So what did the government do about it? They decided to commandeer the project and construct the terminal themselves.

At first glance, the move comes across very much as a government being tired of private sector inefficiencies and rolling up their sleeves to take matters into their own hands. However, as with most things, it is all a little more complicated than that.

Pakistan currently has more demand and capacity to transport LNG throughout the country than it is able to process. Essentially, we want LNG for domestic and industrial use, but do not have enough terminals to process it. This is part of what leads to gas shortages and has in these past few months of winter resulted in massive domestic gas load-shedding.

The plans to build a third LNG terminal have been in the works for years. In fact, when the incumbent government first came to power they had made tall claims of building five new terminals which would be operational within a few years. Those claims have been far from realised.

The government is currently pointing fingers at the backers of the two private sector companies who have been blamed for moving slowly on the project of LNG terminals. The private sector companies, in response, have said that they have been unable to get the project rolling in the first place precisely because they have been tangled up in the government’s bureaucratic red-tape. And according to sources in Tabeer energy, the government has made next to no progress in the nearly two months that have passed since it strong-armed control of the project out of private sector hands.

With ever growing demand and industrial requirements, the government is in a rush to make this happen. In a recent statement, energy minister Hammad Azhar has claimed that the LNG terminal would be operational by 2023. “The government is looking into setting up its own import facility by converting a portion of a state-owned liquefied petroleum gas terminal,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

The author is a staff member and can be reached at asadullah.kamran@pakistantoday.com.pk

profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Is a third LNG terminal just a pipe dream?

No hot water, no gas heaters, and no gas for cooking in peak winters. What in the world is going on?
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk
 
Click to expand...

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Spot LNG procurement
Replies
0
Views
164
ghazi52
ghazi52
Norwegian
Qatar Invests in Pakistan’s Next LNG Import Terminal: Bloomberg
Replies
0
Views
266
Norwegian
Norwegian
Sulman Badshah
Qatar to Invest in Pakistan’s Upcoming LNG Terminal
Replies
0
Views
306
Sulman Badshah
Sulman Badshah
blueazure
Pakistan procures costliest ever LNG cargo from qatar petroleum
2
Replies
20
Views
635
blueazure
blueazure
muhammadhafeezmalik
Gas deficit looms large as PLL fails to procure eight LNG cargoes for Dec-Jan
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom