Is a rift between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban imminent?​

Crystal-Clear said: Iea is after all a rag tag militia and their eastern side commanders hate Pakistan as much as ttp. Click to expand...

irrelevant. their commanders need to know that Pakistani pakhtuns now have a Pakistani identity of their own. although they sympathize with their afghan cousins, that sympathy is limited to pashtuns and won't accept the afghan point of view with regards to what their identity should be and what their land's identity should be. durrand line IS the international border. the afghans accepted it during the british raj that everything east of the durrand line belongs to the british and therefore the british could do whatever they wanted with it. well in 1947, the british gave it to Pakistan. it doesn't what excuse of coercion by the british or what have you the afghans come up with now, buck stops at the fact that they accepted it. british gave it to us. they have to accept that as well. if the afghan's eastern commanders don't like it then they can go to hell in a hand basket, it's not their place to have a say on it. they only have two options:1. accept the durrand line and live as peaceful brotherly neighbors with an almost open border where families can move freely.2. keep whining and risk a permanent border closure. any bright ideas will only result in sympathies turning into hatred towards the afghans in the hearts and minds Pakistani pakhtuns resulting in a severe blowback against the IEA causing even more suffering of the afghan people.almost every Pakistani pakhtun has some family member in the military one way or another. no one kpk sits around dreaming of becoming an afghan one day, Pakistani pakhtun journalists like Sumaira Khan or retired army officers turned celebrities like Colonel Qaaim Shah or Pakistani pathan strategic analysts like Farzana Shah don't sit around day dreaming of trading in all the freedoms and liberties pakistan gives them for being put in burqah and locked up until force married of or be ordered to force marry of their daughters. afghans REALLY need to get that through their thick heads, no pathaan and I literally mean NO pathaan worth his name gives two turds from paahteen's bunghole about becoming a part of afghanistan. no one gave a damn in the pre soviet invasion era when afghanistan was fairly well developed and peaceful, ab tau bhool hi jao, sawwaal hi nhi paida ho ta. IEA would be wise to honor the acceptance of the durrand line as per its obligations under international law and keep Pakistan on brotherly terms. Otherwise, what can I say...Our animosity is as poisonous as our hospitality is generous. Best not to fck with us.