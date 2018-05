Is 2019 the year for Pakistan to deliver knockout punch to India?



1) IK would be leading Pakistan



2) Modi would no longer be the PM of India



3) India would not have any Rafales yet



4) 100+ JF-17 would be sporting AESA radars



5) Pakistan would have SU-35 and S-400



6) Strong support from Russia and China



7) Pakistan to have more nukes than India



8) Pakistan would have Ababeel MIRV missiles while India would not



9) Pakistan would have Burraq UCAV while India would not



10) India is about to get balkanized due to caste, language, regional and religious issues



11) Pakistan to have AH-1Z Vipers while India would not have AH-64E yet

Click to expand...