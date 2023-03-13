Irony: NAB Chairman, Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Also Got a Watch From Tosha Khana.

Crimson Blue
Nov 7, 2019
Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad was appointed chairman of NAB aerlier in March 2023. His predecessor, Aftb Sultan resigned because he did not want to file fake cases against political rivals of PDM. However new chairman, Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad proven his worth when he sent a NAB investigative team to Zaman Park on his very first day on job. NAB tream served notices for the watch that Imran Khan bought from Tosha Khana.
Now it is revealed that His Excellency, General Nazir Ahmad himself obtained a watch from Tosha Khana in 2010.
Now the question is, if respected General disclosed that watch in his tax papers? What is your guess ?
