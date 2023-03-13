What's new

Irony: NAB Chairman, Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmad Also Got a Watch From Tosha Khana.

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
1,715
0
2,367
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad was appointed chairman of NAB aerlier in March 2023. His predecessor, Aftb Sultan resigned because he did not want to file fake cases against political rivals of PDM. However new chairman, Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad proven his worth when he sent a NAB investigative team to Zaman Park on his very first day on job. NAB tream served notices for the watch that Imran Khan bought from Tosha Khana.

Now it is revealed that His Excellency, General Nazir Ahmad himself obtained a watch from Tosha Khana in 2010.

Now the question is, if respected General disclosed that watch in his tax papers? What is your guess ?



1678700961251.png




1678700925411.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad appointed new NAB chairman
Replies
8
Views
310
Olympus81
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Federal govt decides to further empower NAB chairman
Replies
3
Views
139
xyxmt
X
muhammadhafeezmalik
Assets beyond means reference against Gen Faiz referred to NAB
Replies
8
Views
196
Areesh
Areesh
Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
9
Views
4K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
8K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom