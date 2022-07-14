What's new

Iron Dome protects Aramco oil plant in Saudi Arabia?

Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
An interesting thing I've heard while watching the news. Take it with a grain of salt.

It was claimed that the US purchased two Iron Dome batteries (3-4 launchers per battery, 20 missiles each) and that one of the deployments was in Saudi Arabia near Aramco oil plants.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
An interesting thing I've heard while watching the news. Take it with a grain of salt.

It was claimed that the US purchased two Iron Dome batteries (3-4 launchers per battery, 20 missiles each) and that one of the deployments was in Saudi Arabia near Aramco oil plants.
This makes no sense to me. Why would the US do this instead of selling it's own systems like Patriot to KSA?
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

May 30, 2016
This makes no sense to me. Why would the US do this instead of selling it's own systems like Patriot to KSA?
Patriot isn't that good against drones, it was already present in Aramco. It's very large and very expensive, limited amount of missiles per launcher. Iron Dome is way better optimized for that mission.

The bigger problem was that the radars weren't covering everything, so the Iranian drones came undetected.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

Jan 6, 2016
Patriot isn't that good against drones, it was already present in Aramco. It's very large and very expensive, limited amount of missiles per launcher. Iron Dome is way better optimized for that mission.

The bigger problem was that the radars weren't covering everything, so the Iranian drones came undetected.
What is the effective range of Iron Dome for engaging targets?
 

