Iron Dome protects Aramco oil plant in Saudi Arabia?

Beny Karachun
- May 30, 2016
An interesting thing I've heard while watching the news. Take it with a grain of salt.
It was claimed that the US purchased two Iron Dome batteries (3-4 launchers per battery, 20 missiles each) and that one of the deployments was in Saudi Arabia near Aramco oil plants.
