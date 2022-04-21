What's new

Iron Dome mistakes gunshots for rockets

BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,331
-1
836
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
www.timesofisrael.com

IDF clarifies that night’s second salvo of Gaza ‘rockets’ were actually gunshots

* * *
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

www.debka.co.il

מערכת 'כיפת ברזל' זיהתה ירי מקלעים כירי טילים מהרצועה. עתה בודקים בצה"ל כיצד התרחשה טעות כזו - תיקדבקה

מערכת 'כיפת ברזל' זיהתה, ביום חמישי לפנות בוקר 20.4, ירי מקלעים כבדים מהרצועה כאילו שוגרו טילים. מערכת היירוט הופעלה וצה"ל
www.debka.co.il www.debka.co.il
(Google Translate from Hebrew)
The Iron Dome system has detected machine-gun fire from missiles fired from the Strip. The IDF is now investigating how such a mistake occurred
Apr 21, 2022 @ 10:33
The Iron Dome system identified, on Thursday morning, April 20, heavy machine gun fire from the Gaza Strip as if missiles had been fired. The interception system was activated and the IDF announced that it had intercepted four missiles. It is now being investigated how such an error occurred.
During the firing of machine guns, alarms were sounded in the Gaza Envelope and residents entered protected areas.
Click to expand...

So hard to believe how that "error" can happen.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,678
-1
10,322
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
BHAN85 said:
www.timesofisrael.com

IDF clarifies that night’s second salvo of Gaza ‘rockets’ were actually gunshots

* * *
www.timesofisrael.com www.timesofisrael.com

www.debka.co.il

מערכת 'כיפת ברזל' זיהתה ירי מקלעים כירי טילים מהרצועה. עתה בודקים בצה"ל כיצד התרחשה טעות כזו - תיקדבקה

מערכת 'כיפת ברזל' זיהתה, ביום חמישי לפנות בוקר 20.4, ירי מקלעים כבדים מהרצועה כאילו שוגרו טילים. מערכת היירוט הופעלה וצה"ל
www.debka.co.il www.debka.co.il
(Google Translate from Hebrew)


So hard to believe how that "error" can happen.
Click to expand...

You can just imagine the sensitive nature of its target acquisition system, one credit I will give the Israeli's they intercept and kill the target and ask questions later whereas we let the missile land in our territory (deep) and then ask questions.
 
Last edited:
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,925
0
9,783
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PakFactor said:
You can just imagine the sensitive nature of its target acquisition system, once credit I will give the Israeli's they intercept and kill the target and ask questions later whereas we let the missile land in our territory (deep) and then ask questions.
Click to expand...
but our radar dome is better some guy on hill will alert military a incoming missile.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
IAI agrees $500m missile defense systems deal with Morocco
Replies
1
Views
164
Bilal9
Bilal9
D
Israel Aerospace to convert 4 Emirates aircraft to cargo planes
Replies
0
Views
328
dani191
D
D
Saudi Arabia Considering Israeli-Made Missile Defense Systems
Replies
0
Views
102
dani191
D
D
Saudi Arabia Considering Israeli-Made Missile Defense Systems
Replies
12
Views
754
kingQamaR
K
D
Gantz to jet off to Morocco next week in first official visit
Replies
0
Views
341
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom