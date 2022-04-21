Iron Dome mistakes gunshots for rockets

The Iron Dome system has detected machine-gun fire from missiles fired from the Strip. The IDF is now investigating how such a mistake occurred

Apr 21, 2022 @ 10:33

The Iron Dome system identified, on Thursday morning, April 20, heavy machine gun fire from the Gaza Strip as if missiles had been fired. The interception system was activated and the IDF announced that it had intercepted four missiles. It is now being investigated how such an error occurred.

During the firing of machine guns, alarms were sounded in the Gaza Envelope and residents entered protected areas.