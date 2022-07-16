Iron Curtain between KPK and Punjab

After 20 years of war and destruction and associating pashtoons with terrorism wasn't enough by deep state of PakistanNow KPK is being punished for being support base of PTI.There's no government in Punjab at the moment but still imported federal government with the support of Pakistan army is illegally denying KPJ residents entry in Punjab.I thought Pakistan is a country and you can travel across the country without much of issue.This isn't the first time PMLN have cutt off the KPK from PunjabThey have blocked Attock bridge twice before too and now they've blocked road from DI Khan.Pashtoon Sindhi riots also started a few days ago and before that floor was also denied for KPK.Federation is getting week againPushing a certain community towards edge once againHaven't learned anything from Bengalis