Iron Curtain between KPK and Punjab

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548328831286517760

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548333297989664775

After 20 years of war and destruction and associating pashtoons with terrorism wasn't enough by deep state of Pakistan

Now KPK is being punished for being support base of PTI.

There's no government in Punjab at the moment but still imported federal government with the support of Pakistan army is illegally denying KPJ residents entry in Punjab.

I thought Pakistan is a country and you can travel across the country without much of issue.

This isn't the first time PMLN have cutt off the KPK from Punjab
They have blocked Attock bridge twice before too and now they've blocked road from DI Khan.

Pashtoon Sindhi riots also started a few days ago and before that floor was also denied for KPK.

Federation is getting week again
Pushing a certain community towards edge once again

Haven't learned anything from Bengalis
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
Repeat of 1971.

Patriot Pakistanis being treated/labelled as traitors.

Lessons are not learned by establishment, even after 50 years of losing Dhaka.

PTI represents voice of 90% Pakistanis any use of force this time will misfire badly. There is no room for miscaclulations left after 35,000 tear gas shells fired on May 25, 2022 (Azadi March).
 
Jul 24, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548328831286517760

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548333297989664775

After 20 years of war and destruction and associating pashtoons with terrorism wasn't enough by deep state of Pakistan

Now KPK is being punished for being support base of PTI.

There's no government in Punjab at the moment but still imported federal government with the support of Pakistan army is illegally denying KPJ residents entry in Punjab.

I thought Pakistan is a country and you can travel across the country without much of issue.

This isn't the first time PMLN have cutt off the KPK from Punjab
They have blocked Attock bridge twice before too and now they've blocked road from DI Khan.

Pashtoon Sindhi riots also started a few days ago and before that floor was also denied for KPK.

Federation is getting week again
Pushing a certain community towards edge once again

Haven't learned anything from Bengalis
So they are blocking politicians from entering not regular people as they fear the political rallies from PTI leaders would help shore up support for PTI in the election that is taking place in Punjab rn?

It's a cheap political tactic of stopping your oppositions election campaign

Not like a literal iron curtain as no highway is blocked for regular public afaik - saying that only time you can do things like these is during protest movements where voilance and public at large is at risk, only than can you block off cities, highways, roads
 

