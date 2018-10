By News Desk Published: October 27, 2018it's not possible to get all the records by pressing one button, says Sindh CM. PHOTO: FILEChief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah met Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday after being summoned a day earlier overDuring the meeting held in the chambers of the chief justice at the Karachi registry of the apex court, the Express News reported.The meeting was also attended by the advocate general Sindh, provincial chief secretary along with other high ranking officials.Shah reportedly said in the meeting as the top judge and the chief minister discussed cooperation being extended by the Sindh government in the case.Shah said, following his meeting, that provincial issues and the JIT’s reservations in the money laundering case were discussed.“We have some reservations which we informed the CJP about,” said CM Shah.Shah elaborated that theClarifying the Sindh government’s position, Shah said on Wednesday that he had already given instructions to the chief secretary to hand over records sought by the JIT conducting the investigation.Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and their business associates are being probed in a 2015 case regarding fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through ‘benami’ accounts.Now he couldnt say they planned to lite a bonn fire ...Why cant they get the records in 2 days? What sort of slow govt are they?And finally they managed to postpone the hearing to November!At this rate all the money trail will disappear! They should all be put under arrest for obstruction of justice!