If we ignore exports and imports, investment and multinationals’ repatriated profits, we are left with household and government consumption.



These tend to be less volatile, and are probably a better proxy than either GDP or GNP for the evolution of living standards in the country.



Domestic consumption increased by 2.6% in 2014, 3.7% in 2015 and, according to yesterday’s numbers, 3.4% in 2016. This is closer to the level of growth suggested by the labour market.

