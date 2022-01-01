Dariush the Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 28, 2020
- 2,499
- -8
- Country
-
- Location
-
IRGC Quds Force kills six armed outlaws in southeastern Iran
The Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has killed six armed outlaws in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC Quds Force added that following clashes in recent days, its forces succeeded in spotting the hideout of an armed group of gangs in a complicated intelligence operation in Korin District in the province.
During the clashes, the notorious chieftain of the armed gangs, along with five other outlaws, was killed and their hideout was completely destroyed, it added.
According to the statement, three local members who were members of Basij volunteer forces also lost their lives in the clashes.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Forces said it had killed three elements behind the martyrdom of two Iranian troops during clashes in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
It identified one of the slain elements as Mehrab Shah-Bakhsh, saying he and his two accomplices were actively involved in subversive acts in the country’s southeast.
IRGC forces annihilate three bandits for comrades’ martyrdom
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has killed three elements behind the martyrdom of two Iranian troops during clashes in the southeast Sistan and Baluchestan province.
“Following the martyrdom of two fighters of the Quds Base - Mehran Shourizadeh and Mohsen Kaykhaa’I - by armed bandits and mercenaries of the global arrogance, IRGC forces killed the perpetrators of the crime during a precise operation,” read the statement.
Last Sunday, the Quds Base announced that Shourizadeh and Kaykhaa’i were martyred on the line of duty in the southeastern city of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan.
Iranian forces frequently engage in clashes with bandits and terrorist outfits or carry out operations against them near the country’s western and eastern borders.
The secretary general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights has criticized silence and inaction of international bodies over the killing of the country's police forces in their fight against terrorists, armed smugglers and thugs, saying countries and global organizations must uphold their responsibilities in dealing with the elements that undermine peace, stability and security.
Iran raps silence of intl. bodies over killing of country’s police forces during anti-terror fight
A senior Iranian rights official criticizes silence of international bodies over the killing of the country
In a Saturday letter to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, who also serves as the Iranian judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, said some countries are pursuing a selective and political approach to terrorist groups and international smugglers.
The Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has killed six armed outlaws in the country's southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC Quds Force added that following clashes in recent days, its forces succeeded in spotting the hideout of an armed group of gangs in a complicated intelligence operation in Korin District in the province.
During the clashes, the notorious chieftain of the armed gangs, along with five other outlaws, was killed and their hideout was completely destroyed, it added.
According to the statement, three local members who were members of Basij volunteer forces also lost their lives in the clashes.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Forces said it had killed three elements behind the martyrdom of two Iranian troops during clashes in Sistan and Baluchestan province.
It identified one of the slain elements as Mehrab Shah-Bakhsh, saying he and his two accomplices were actively involved in subversive acts in the country’s southeast.
IRGC forces annihilate three bandits for comrades’ martyrdom
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has killed three elements behind the martyrdom of two Iranian troops during clashes in the southeast Sistan and Baluchestan province.
“Following the martyrdom of two fighters of the Quds Base - Mehran Shourizadeh and Mohsen Kaykhaa’I - by armed bandits and mercenaries of the global arrogance, IRGC forces killed the perpetrators of the crime during a precise operation,” read the statement.
Last Sunday, the Quds Base announced that Shourizadeh and Kaykhaa’i were martyred on the line of duty in the southeastern city of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan.
Iranian forces frequently engage in clashes with bandits and terrorist outfits or carry out operations against them near the country’s western and eastern borders.
The secretary general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights has criticized silence and inaction of international bodies over the killing of the country's police forces in their fight against terrorists, armed smugglers and thugs, saying countries and global organizations must uphold their responsibilities in dealing with the elements that undermine peace, stability and security.
Iran raps silence of intl. bodies over killing of country’s police forces during anti-terror fight
A senior Iranian rights official criticizes silence of international bodies over the killing of the country
In a Saturday letter to Michelle Bachelet Jeria, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, who also serves as the Iranian judiciary chief’s deputy for international affairs, said some countries are pursuing a selective and political approach to terrorist groups and international smugglers.
IRGC Quds Force kills six armed outlaws in southeastern Iran
The IRGC Quds Force says it has killed six armed outlaws in the country
www.presstv.ir