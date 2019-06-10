What's new

IRGC naval tactics of direct confrontation and swarming

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Aramagedon
What war with Iran could look like
Replies
3
Views
1K
Dexon
D
L
Iran well prepared for the worst
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
secularbuster
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom