IRGC General: Iran Ready for Arms Exports after Lifting of Embargo

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh voiced Iran’s readiness to export arms as soon as a UN embargo is terminated next month.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Hajizadeh said the export of Iranian military equipment would be facilitated after the termination of the arms embargo.The Islamic Republic of Iran’s arms program is not going to change at all, the commander added, saying Iran has already become self-sufficient in the military industry.“We do not rely on foreigners to supply our demand for arms,” he underlined.The general said termination of the UN arms embargo in October will have several advantages, as it marks a political victory for Iran and would allow the export of arms.