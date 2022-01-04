





IRGC Chief : Enemies of Iran Succumbing to Coronavirus

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps lauded Iran’s success in developing vaccines for the coronavirus, saying the enemies of the Islamic Republic are giving in to the pandemic with a large number of fatalities.

In comments at a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday to mark the beginning of the third phase of clinical trials on Iranian-made 'Noora' vaccine for the coronavirus, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami hailed the development of the homegrown vaccine as a great achievement resulting from thousands of hours of hard work.Describing actual results as the best criterion for judgment, the general said the enemies of Iran are in the stage of surrender to the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of which is that they are topping the list of COVID deaths.He further said Iran has no option but to be independent and make scientific advances in various fields.The commander also warned of the hostile attempts to ruin the Iranian nation's self-confidence and imbue it with ego dissolution.In remarks in November 2021, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned of a major part of the soft war launched by the colonial powers that seek to dissuade other nations, including Iran, from developing their talents and to make them ignore such capabilities.