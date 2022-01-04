What's new

IRGC Chief : Enemies of Iran Succumbing to Coronavirus

sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,510
1
571
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
~

courtesy of Tasnim news agency :

IRGC Chief : Enemies of Iran Succumbing to Coronavirus





January, 02, 2022


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps lauded Iran’s success in developing vaccines for the coronavirus, saying the enemies of the Islamic Republic are giving in to the pandemic with a large number of fatalities.

In comments at a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday to mark the beginning of the third phase of clinical trials on Iranian-made ‘Noora’ vaccine for the coronavirus, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami hailed the development of the homegrown vaccine as a great achievement resulting from thousands of hours of hard work.

Describing actual results as the best criterion for judgment, the general said the enemies of Iran are in the stage of surrender to the coronavirus pandemic, a sign of which is that they are topping the list of COVID deaths.

He further said Iran has no option but to be independent and make scientific advances in various fields.

The commander also warned of the hostile attempts to ruin the Iranian nation’s self-confidence and imbue it with ego dissolution.

In remarks in November 2021, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned of a major part of the soft war launched by the colonial powers that seek to dissuade other nations, including Iran, from developing their talents and to make them ignore such capabilities.


Enemies of Iran Succumbing to Coronavirus: IRGC Chief - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps lauded Iran’s success in developing vaccines for the coronavirus, saying the enemies of the Islamic Republic are giving in to the pandemic with a large number of fatalities.
www.tasnimnews.com www.tasnimnews.com
 
Last edited:
sammuel

sammuel

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2017
1,510
1
571
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Dariush the Great said:
@waz @WebMaster @The Eagle Zionist hasbara troll @sammuel constantly spamming threads to put Iran in a bad light. His agenda is well known. All of his posts are related to Iran/Muslims.
Click to expand...
A. You can thank @aryobarzan for this post , as it was he who drew my attention to the Tasnim news agency in this post :


aryobarzan said:
For the benefit of our Jewish PDF members that are bombarded by their regime propaganda and fake news ministry :azn::azn:

Tasnim News Agency Launches Website in Hebrew Language

Tasnim News Agency Launches Website in Hebrew Language
Click to expand...

So I took his advise and went to read what sort of" gems " they are Publishing there.


B. If you think that this thread puts Iran in a bad light ( and i do agree with you it does ), than you should complain to the IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami for making this comment . And to your Tasnim news agency ,for finding it fit to publish such things.


~
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom