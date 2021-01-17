What's new

IRGC Ballistic Missiles Destroy Naval Targets at 1,800km Distance

Aramagedon

Aramagedon

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2015
8,415
-12
14,092
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

TEHRAN (FNA)- Islamic Revolution Guards Corps destroyed hypothetical enemy warships at a distance of 1,800 kilometers with ballistic missiles in the final stage of Payambar-e Azam 15 (Great Prophet 15) wargames.

The IRGC carried out the final stage of the Great Prophet 15 drills on Saturday with strategic operations of long-range ballistic missiles that successfully hit the hypothetical enemy’s vessels 1,800 kilometers away in the North of the Indian Ocean.
This stage was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a number of top brass of Iran’s Armed Forces.
After detection of the hypothetical enemy ships’ position by the IRGC Aerospace reconnaissance systems, long-range ballistic missiles of various classes were fired from the Central deserts of Iran and successfully hit and destroyed all targets in the Northern Indian Ocean some 1,800 kilometers away.
Senior Political Analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm says this specific operation had been planned to carry a special message to Iran's foes.
"Certainly, the precision-striking capability and destruction power of these long-range ballistic missiles produce an image in action, which comes to play a pivotal role in the military assessments of Iran's enemies, specially when one considers the timing of this very meaningful part of the drills," he said.
The IRGC started the first phase of the Great Prophet 15 wargames with the IRGC Aerospace Force's massive missile launch and drone operations in the Central Desert of Iran on Friday.
The first stage of the Great Prophet (Payambar-e Azam) 15 drills of the IRGC kicked off on Friday morning with the codename of “Ya Fatimah al-Zahar”, during which ground-to-ground ballistic missiles were fired and offensive drone bombers operations were put into action in the general area of Iran’s Central Desert.
During the drills that began in the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a number of senior commanders and officials of the Iranian Armed Forces, a new generation of ground-to-ground ballistic missiles and drones were used in compound offensive against hypothetical enemy bases, destroying all the specified targets.
During this stage of the wargames, after the attack of the IRGC Aerospace’s offensive bomber drones from all sides to the missile shield of the hypothetical enemy and complete destruction of targets, the new generation of the IRGC ballistic missiles of the classes of Zolfaqar, Zelzal and Dezful were mass fired at targets dealing fatal blows to the hypothetical enemy bases.
The missiles were Multiple Re-entry Vehicles (MRVs) with the capability of jamming and going through the enemy missile shield.
In relevant remarks on Friday, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said his force has created a new power for Iran in Great Prophet 15 drills through a combination of a variety of capabilities with artificial intelligence.
“Through the combination of new missile capabilities and drone operation with artificial intelligence, today a new power was born in the IRGC,” Hajizadeh said on the sidelines of Payambar-e Azam 15 (Great Prophet 15) wargames on Friday.
“The first stage of the drill was a simulator for attacking the enemy’s power points and defensive lines,” he said, adding that this stage was carried out using a combination of drones and missiles.
“First, drone units targeted the defensive systems of the hypothetical enemy, and then, ballistic missiles destroyed the main assets and sections of the enemy base,” the Brigadier General went on to say.
“Missiles used in this stage of the wargames are a new generation of ballistic missiles equipped with detachable warheads and low RCS (Radar cross-section),” Hajizadeh said, adding that the time for preparation and operationalization of these missiles has been decreased by 90%.
“These missiles are operational and can be launched in less than five minutes after deployment,” he stressed.
Attacking the hypothetical enemy from all sides and altitudes, hampering the enemy’s defensive ability, infiltrating enemy’s missile shield by detachable warheads, and using equipment designed and produced by domestic experts are among features of this drill, the commander said.
Great Prophet (Payambar-e Azam) wargames are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran's IRGC. The first series of the wargames began in July 2008.
In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.
The Iranian Armed Forces several times a year test their preparedness and capabilities as well as newly-manufactured weapons systems in different wargames.
The Iranian Armed Forces recently test-fire different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of home-made weapons, tools and equipment, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircrafts, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.
Iranian officials have always stressed that the country's military and arms programs serve defensive purposes.
Defense analysts and military observers say that Iran's wargames and its advancements in weapons production have proved as a deterrent factor.

 
V

vizier

FULL MEMBER
Mar 7, 2009
443
0
273
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Good news. But you should also consider submarines and have some extended range solutions for them as well. As a potential enemy for a first move wont risk their ships or bases first but use submarines to launch possibly hypersonic cruise missiles to reduce your defenses.


Some options are like a cruise missile carrying a torpedo under it such as SS-N-14 of Soviet era systems but current systems can have extended ranges. It is dropped near the detected submarine. shykval type torpedos or a smaller version of it to be carried under the cruise missile. Or another active searching torpedo can be attached under the cruise missile. After the torpedo drops it needs to search the target by itself.

antisub.jpg


Cruise missile does not need a radar and warhead but only inertial navigation and possible updates by data link. The additional space for lack of warhead and nose sensors can be used to carry more fuel inside. Additional conformal body fuel tanks can be added to the cruise missile as well like the one below at its
sides.

cruisemissile1.jpg




Another problem is detecting submarines from long ranges.

Detecting submarines from long ranges is another issue. Unmanned underwater vehicles can have a larger sensor-more fuel than a torpedo. It can be autonomous in its designated routes and can transmit data back rising to surface(or sending something to surface). Since it is relatively much smaller than a submarine it has a low probability to be hit and possibly more stealthy than a submarine.

Underwater gliders can be a better solution for detecting subs. It is not as fast as normal propeller but has more range. Ofcourse only it uses hatches on its body to take out and take in water without a propeller engine-fuel and its wings propel the glider forward by bouyancy under water.

It can have several thousand kilometer range and can stay weeks under water.

en.wikipedia.org

Underwater glider - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Sample sketch of operation of underwater glider:
glider.png


Further edit: since underwater glider is slow compared to a normal propeller on subs it also needs a propeller to follow the target once it finds out. In glider mode it wont need the propeller and can patrol around slowly thousand kms. When it finds the target it can follow it by using its propeller.
 
Last edited:
mohammad45

mohammad45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,234
0
9,185
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
vizier said:
Good news. But you should also consider submarines and have some extended range solutions for them as well. As a potential enemy for a first move wont risk their ships or bases first but use submarines to launch possibly hypersonic cruise missiles to reduce your defenses.


Some options are like a cruise missile carrying a torpedo under it such as SS-N-14 of Soviet era systems but current systems can have extended ranges. It is dropped near the detected submarine. shykval type torpedos or a smaller version of it to be carried under the cruise missile. Or another active searching torpedo can be attached under the cruise missile. After the torpedo drops it needs to search the target by itself.

Cruise missile does not need a radar and warhead but only inertial navigation and possible updates by data link. The additional space for lack of warhead and nose sensors can be used to carry more fuel inside. Additional conformal body fuel tanks can be added to the cruise missile as well like the one below at its
sides.

View attachment 707741



Another problem is detecting submarines from long ranges.

Detecting submarines from long ranges is another issue. Unmanned underwater vehicles can have a larger sensor-more fuel than a torpedo. It can be autonomous in its designated routes and can transmit data back rising to surface(or sending something to surface). Since it is relatively much smaller than a submarine it has a low probability to be hit and possibly more stealthy than a submarine.

Underwater gliders can be a better solution for detecting subs. It is not as fast as normal propeller but has more range. Ofcourse only it uses hatches on its body to take out and take in water without a propeller engine-fuel and its wings propel the glider forward by bouyancy under water.

It can have several thousand kilometer range and can stay weeks under water.

en.wikipedia.org

Underwater glider - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
That's true sir,
Hence IRGC developing UUVs for its submersible fleet.
2808532.jpg


Tens of these unmanned submarines will patrol Persian Gulf or maybe they are doing that at this moment. IRGC has an other sub under development the Persian Gulf sub. Little info released about it.

A568 (1)_0.jpg

Moreover Ghadir subs have Persian Gulf under full control, sea of Oman will be watched over by next gen of Fateh subs 24/7 equipped with AIP.
images.jpeg


I can surely say that in Persian Gulf and sea of Oman American subs can't breath freely. And if they try Arabian sea near North of Indian ocean, then their accuracy and success rate will be low.
IRGC's large UUV under development.
960x0.jpg
 
B

Bahram Esfandiari

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2017
1,155
-2
2,280
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
mohammad45 said:
That's true sir,
Hence IRGC developing UUVs for its submersible fleet.
View attachment 707746

Tens of these unmanned submarines will patrol Persian Gulf or maybe they are doing that at this moment. IRGC has an other sub under development the Persian Gulf sub. Little info released about it.

View attachment 707749
Moreover Ghadir subs have Persian Gulf under full control, sea of Oman will be watched over by next gen of Fateh subs 24/7 equipped with AIP.
View attachment 707747

I can surely say that in Persian Gulf and sea of Oman American subs can't breath freely. And if they try Arabian sea near North of Indian ocean, then their accuracy and success rate will be low.
IRGC's large UUV under development.
View attachment 707751
Click to expand...
Nahang Submarine is an Artesh Navy sub, not IRGCN. I have never seen any real evidence of the IRGCN operating any manned Submarines.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,667
0
11,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
This is hail marry get out of fix card and a must have tech..

If they can locate and hit a mobile maneuvering target.

Pakistan is working on AshBM no further info is available
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,226
0
1,648
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Salman876 said:
Why Pakistan is unable to achieve such capabilities? BTW congratulations to Iran.
Click to expand...
It's because if Pakistan fires a ballistic missile at India, the entire world along with India will assume that it is nuclear tipped.

This is why Iran can focus on these weapons in a conventional and tactical manner while Pakistan will have withhold the use of similar weapons and focus on other areas, like their airforce which appear superior to India or anti-shipping.
 
skyshadow

skyshadow

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 12, 2017
4,622
3
12,259
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
mohammad45 said:
That's true sir,
Hence IRGC developing UUVs for its submersible fleet.
View attachment 707746

Tens of these unmanned submarines will patrol Persian Gulf or maybe they are doing that at this moment. IRGC has an other sub under development the Persian Gulf sub. Little info released about it.

View attachment 707749
Moreover Ghadir subs have Persian Gulf under full control, sea of Oman will be watched over by next gen of Fateh subs 24/7 equipped with AIP.
View attachment 707747

I can surely say that in Persian Gulf and sea of Oman American subs can't breath freely. And if they try Arabian sea near North of Indian ocean, then their accuracy and success rate will be low.
IRGC's large UUV under development.
View attachment 707751
Click to expand...
you forgot Besat submarine 4,200 tons under construction
 
RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2020
81
0
122
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
skyshadow said:
you forgot Besat submarine 4,200 tons under construction
Click to expand...
mohammad45 said:
That's true sir,
Hence IRGC developing UUVs for its submersible fleet.
View attachment 707746

Tens of these unmanned submarines will patrol Persian Gulf or maybe they are doing that at this moment. IRGC has an other sub under development the Persian Gulf sub. Little info released about it.

View attachment 707749
Moreover Ghadir subs have Persian Gulf under full control, sea of Oman will be watched over by next gen of Fateh subs 24/7 equipped with AIP.
View attachment 707747

I can surely say that in Persian Gulf and sea of Oman American subs can't breath freely. And if they try Arabian sea near North of Indian ocean, then their accuracy and success rate will be low.
IRGC's large UUV under development.
View attachment 707751
Click to expand...
Will Besat submarine be used for coastal defence as well or for international/long-range escorts?
 
Philosopher

Philosopher

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2020
3,392
16
8,801
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
United Kingdom
RΛIDEN said:
Will Besat submarine be used for coastal defence as well or for international/long-range escorts?
Click to expand...
Mostly definitely the latter. From the most recent news, Besat will have a displacement of at least 4500 tons. I would say it will be end up being between 4500-5000 tons. For costal defence, the Ghadir and the Fateh submarines are used. Fateh submarine is evolving to an even more capable system with the addition of AIP system. Besat will be another beast all together.
 
RΛIDEN

RΛIDEN

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2020
81
0
122
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Australia
Philosopher said:
Mostly definitely the latter. From the most recent news, Besat will have a displacement of at least 4500 tons. I would say it will be end up being between 4500-5000 tons. For costal defence, the Ghadir and the Fateh submarines are used. Fateh submarine is evolving to an even more capable system with the addition of AIP system. Besat will be another beast all together.
Click to expand...
That's right. The 4500-5000 ton displacement of Besat submarine is ample big to loiter around Iranian coasts. It would be a nice addition to have these beasts go on away missions, especially together with Shahid Roudaki & Makran :D
 
NAS & GOA

NAS & GOA

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 15, 2021
19
0
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Aramagedon said:

TEHRAN (FNA)- Islamic Revolution Guards Corps destroyed hypothetical enemy warships at a distance of 1,800 kilometers with ballistic missiles in the final stage of Payambar-e Azam 15 (Great Prophet 15) wargames.

The IRGC carried out the final stage of the Great Prophet 15 drills on Saturday with strategic operations of long-range ballistic missiles that successfully hit the hypothetical enemy’s vessels 1,800 kilometers away in the North of the Indian Ocean.
This stage was held in the presence of Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a number of top brass of Iran’s Armed Forces.
After detection of the hypothetical enemy ships’ position by the IRGC Aerospace reconnaissance systems, long-range ballistic missiles of various classes were fired from the Central deserts of Iran and successfully hit and destroyed all targets in the Northern Indian Ocean some 1,800 kilometers away.
Senior Political Analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm says this specific operation had been planned to carry a special message to Iran's foes.
"Certainly, the precision-striking capability and destruction power of these long-range ballistic missiles produce an image in action, which comes to play a pivotal role in the military assessments of Iran's enemies, specially when one considers the timing of this very meaningful part of the drills," he said.
The IRGC started the first phase of the Great Prophet 15 wargames with the IRGC Aerospace Force's massive missile launch and drone operations in the Central Desert of Iran on Friday.
The first stage of the Great Prophet (Payambar-e Azam) 15 drills of the IRGC kicked off on Friday morning with the codename of “Ya Fatimah al-Zahar”, during which ground-to-ground ballistic missiles were fired and offensive drone bombers operations were put into action in the general area of Iran’s Central Desert.
During the drills that began in the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a number of senior commanders and officials of the Iranian Armed Forces, a new generation of ground-to-ground ballistic missiles and drones were used in compound offensive against hypothetical enemy bases, destroying all the specified targets.
During this stage of the wargames, after the attack of the IRGC Aerospace’s offensive bomber drones from all sides to the missile shield of the hypothetical enemy and complete destruction of targets, the new generation of the IRGC ballistic missiles of the classes of Zolfaqar, Zelzal and Dezful were mass fired at targets dealing fatal blows to the hypothetical enemy bases.
The missiles were Multiple Re-entry Vehicles (MRVs) with the capability of jamming and going through the enemy missile shield.
In relevant remarks on Friday, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said his force has created a new power for Iran in Great Prophet 15 drills through a combination of a variety of capabilities with artificial intelligence.
“Through the combination of new missile capabilities and drone operation with artificial intelligence, today a new power was born in the IRGC,” Hajizadeh said on the sidelines of Payambar-e Azam 15 (Great Prophet 15) wargames on Friday.
“The first stage of the drill was a simulator for attacking the enemy’s power points and defensive lines,” he said, adding that this stage was carried out using a combination of drones and missiles.
“First, drone units targeted the defensive systems of the hypothetical enemy, and then, ballistic missiles destroyed the main assets and sections of the enemy base,” the Brigadier General went on to say.
“Missiles used in this stage of the wargames are a new generation of ballistic missiles equipped with detachable warheads and low RCS (Radar cross-section),” Hajizadeh said, adding that the time for preparation and operationalization of these missiles has been decreased by 90%.
“These missiles are operational and can be launched in less than five minutes after deployment,” he stressed.
Attacking the hypothetical enemy from all sides and altitudes, hampering the enemy’s defensive ability, infiltrating enemy’s missile shield by detachable warheads, and using equipment designed and produced by domestic experts are among features of this drill, the commander said.
Great Prophet (Payambar-e Azam) wargames are annual missile tests and exercises conducted by Iran's IRGC. The first series of the wargames began in July 2008.
In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems.
The Iranian Armed Forces several times a year test their preparedness and capabilities as well as newly-manufactured weapons systems in different wargames.
The Iranian Armed Forces recently test-fire different types of newly-developed missiles and torpedoes and tested a large number of home-made weapons, tools and equipment, including submarines, military ships, artillery, choppers, aircrafts, UAVs and air defense and electronic systems, during massive military drills.
Iranian officials have always stressed that the country's military and arms programs serve defensive purposes.
Defense analysts and military observers say that Iran's wargames and its advancements in weapons production have proved as a deterrent factor.

Click to expand...
The number of New ships, submarines, missiles(too many types), UAVs Etc being Built/reported by iranians With such hurricane speed, not to mention each Embedded with sophisticated technologies..... Is simply surprising, Given that they are under sanctions; now for decades..... Wonder how they get hands to western tech... 🙄
 
Last edited:
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
878
1
2,819
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
NAS & GOA said:
The number of New ships, submarines, missiles(too many types), UAVs Etc being Built/reported by iranians, not to mention each Embedded with sophisticated technologies..... Is simply surprising, Given that they are under sanctions; now for decades..... Wonder how they get hands to western tech... 🙄
Click to expand...
They do not get western tech ..Zero....All designed and built in Iran from laser gyros to the fuel to the electronics....best thing that happened to industry and innovation for Iran was ...."sanctions"..Thank you US of A.
 
O

Oldman1

SENIOR MEMBER
May 28, 2011
7,466
1
3,503
Country
United States
Location
United States
mohammad45 said:
That's true sir,
Hence IRGC developing UUVs for its submersible fleet.
View attachment 707746

Tens of these unmanned submarines will patrol Persian Gulf or maybe they are doing that at this moment. IRGC has an other sub under development the Persian Gulf sub. Little info released about it.

View attachment 707749
Moreover Ghadir subs have Persian Gulf under full control, sea of Oman will be watched over by next gen of Fateh subs 24/7 equipped with AIP.
View attachment 707747

I can surely say that in Persian Gulf and sea of Oman American subs can't breath freely. And if they try Arabian sea near North of Indian ocean, then their accuracy and success rate will be low.
IRGC's large UUV under development.
View attachment 707751
Click to expand...
Not sure how you reached that conclusion. Accuracy and success rate based on what?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom