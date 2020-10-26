Irfan Selim, bodyguard jailed for one year

A mobile court of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has jailed Dhaka-7 MP Haji Mohammad Selim's son Irfan Selim and his bodyguard for one year for illegally possessing liquor and walkie-talkies.RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam passed the order on Monday evening after day-long drive at Haji Selim's residence at Madina tower in Lalbagh area of old Dhaka today.Earlier in the day, RAB team, led by Sarwoer Alam raided the house and arrested Irfan Selim and his body guard. They also found a firearm, alcohol and walkie-talkies during the drive.Irfan Selim is councillor of No. 30 ward of Dhaka South City Corporation.Earlier on Sunday evening, a Navy officer was assaulted by Irfan Selim, son of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Mohammad Selim, near Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi area after his motorcycle collided with a car owned by the lawmaker.According to witnesses, the car first hit the motorcycle of Navy officer lieutenant Wasif Ahmed. He was returning home with his wife after purchasing books. At that time, a few men got down from the car, assaulted the Navy officer and knocked out his one tooth. They also attacked the wife of the officer.Later, the assaulters escaped the scene leaving the car behind as people started to gather around.Lieutenant Wasif Ahmad filed a general diary with Dhanmondi Police Station over the incident last. Later he lodged a case accusing Irfan Selim, his driver and five others of assaulting a government staff and issuing death threat on Monday morning.Police started to trace down Irfan Selim and other accused from Monday morning. They also scrutinized the CCTV footage for collecting more information about the incident.The vehicle and the driver were taken into police custody after the incident. Later, the driver was shown arrested in the case The driver has been remanded for one day today afternoon.